33 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock increased by 10.8% to $0.88 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $26.0 million.
- Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) shares increased by 9.7% to $22.58. The market cap stands at $781.1 million.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $0.55. The market cap seems to be at $28.3 million.
- Boston Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: BSX) shares moved upwards by 6.0% to $40.50. The market cap seems to be at $56.6 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 14, is at Strong Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- BioNTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares surged 5.1% to $21.70.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) shares increased by 4.7% to $5.09. The market cap seems to be at $48.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock moved upwards by 4.6% to $0.19. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 million. The most recent rating by Maxim Group, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.00.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.41. The market cap seems to be at $6.0 million.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock moved upwards by 3.7% to $0.13. The market cap seems to be at $27.4 million.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares rose 3.6% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- vTv Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 3.4% to $1.54. The market cap stands at $90.7 million.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) stock increased by 3.1% to $3.60. The market cap stands at $155.1 million.
- Alkermes, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALKS) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $19.00. The market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $20.00.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Verastem Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares moved upwards by 2.6% to $1.16. The market cap seems to be at $89.7 million.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares rose 2.5% to $1.22. The market cap stands at $65.2 million.
- Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock surged 2.4% to $288.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on October 23, the current rating is at Buy.
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $32.91. According to the most recent rating by Redburn, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
Losers
- Midatech Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTP) shares decreased by 37.4% to $0.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) shares plummeted 23.3% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.9 million.
- TrovaGene, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROV) stock fell 11.2% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) stock plummeted 7.4% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) stock decreased by 7.1% to $0.65. The market cap stands at $20.5 million.
- Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPHS) stock declined 5.7% to $0.50. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.0 million.
- Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) shares plummeted 3.4% to $251.50. The market cap stands at $63.4 billion. The most recent rating by Mizuho, on October 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $262.00.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock declined 3.4% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Eli Lilly, Inc. (NYSE: LLY) stock declined 3.0% to $106.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $133.00.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) shares declined 3.0% to $20.68. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- VBI Vaccines, Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares fell 2.5% to $0.55. The market cap seems to be at $83.9 million.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares decreased by 2.5% to $5.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) stock plummeted 2.5% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETON) shares declined 2.2% to $6.29. The market cap stands at $112.2 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $21.00.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) stock decreased by 2.1% to $1.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.