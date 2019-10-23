6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPST) stock surged 6.2% to $2.75 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) stock moved upwards by 3.8% to $20.22.
- Teekay Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: TNK) stock moved upwards by 2.8% to $2.04. The market cap seems to be at $330.8 million. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 23, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.50.
- Boeing, Inc. (NYSE: BA) shares rose 1.2% to $341.30. The market cap stands at $214.0 billion. The most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 21, is at Neutral, with a price target of $323.00.
Losers
- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI) shares declined 40.9% to $8.99 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 23, the current rating is at Perform.
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock fell 1.2% to $5.91.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.