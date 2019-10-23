Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toyota's Lexus To Launch All-Battery Electric Vehicle Next Year
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 23, 2019 5:21am   Comments
Share:
Toyota's Lexus To Launch All-Battery Electric Vehicle Next Year

Japanese automaker Toyota's (NYSE: TM) luxury vehicle division Lexus will launch an electric vehicle (EV) entirely powered by a battery in 2020, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at an event ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show, Lexus International President Yoshihiro Sawa told reporters that they would release the product first in China, North America, and other regions where demand for ‘pure’ EVs was high.

Sawa also unveiled a concept model of a futuristic EV named ‘LF-30 Electrified,’ which is touted to have features like gesture control, augmented reality, self-driving technology, in-wheel motors, and drones, according to The Verge. The publication mentions that these features may not translate into a real product shortly.

According to Sawa, Lexus’s goal is for sales of EVs, including battery electrics and gasoline hybrids, to outpace sales of the luxury brand’s gasoline vehicle models by 2025.
There has been increased pressure on automobile companies to develop zero-emission vehicles as concerns over climate change rise. Toyota is, in fact, late to the party as many of its competitors have launched and aggressively marketed their battery-powered electric vehicles for years, including Nissan and Tesla.

Yoshihiro said that further details on their battery EV are to be released in November.

Posted-In: Japan ReutersNews Retail Sales Events Global Markets Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TM)

Hyundai Readies Fuel Cell Heavy-Duty Truck And Eco-Friendly Reefer
Commentary: Will Auto Companies Bring Blockchain Into Real-World Supply Chains First?
Revolution Global Welcomes Former NBA Player Jamal Mashburn As Board Advisor
Tesla Sets Record For Deliveries, But Stock Price Falls
Analyst: US-Japan Trade Talks Positive for Japanese Automakers If Additional Tariffs Avoided
Toyota, Key Supplier To Invest Nearly $800 Million In San Antonio Manufacturing Facilities
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Crude Oil Falls 1%

41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday