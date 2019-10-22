25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares shot up 38.49% to $309.53 after the company announced that it intended to file a BLA for its early Alzheimer’s treatment, aducanumab.
- Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) surged 18.98% to $90.58 following the announcement of a partnership with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) that would allow the former company’s customers to access discounted shipping rates from UPS.
- Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) was up, rising 17.99% to $9.97 after the company announced that it had entered into a definite agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Platinum Equity, in an all-cash deal worth $2.74 billion.
- GNC Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: GNC) shares rose 17.79% to $2.45.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) climbed 26.3% to $2.74 after the company announced positive long term efficacy and safety results from its Phase 1/2a clinical trial evaluating EB-101, for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) spiked 16.81% to $6.81 amid a general uptrend in the healthcare segment.
- Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) climbed 13.85% to $5.92.
- Capstone Turbine Corporation (NASDAQ: CPST) rose 13.40% to $3.30 after the company announced multiple strategic business initiatives as well as its goal of reaching positive EBITDA for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.
- Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) rose 12.46% to $3.88, along with other pharma stocks.
- Timken Co’s (NYSE: TKR) shares jumped 12.13% to $50.00.
- Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSE: EPM) rose 10.70% to $6.00, amid a general upturn in energy stocks.
- Cesca Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KOOL) shares spiked 9.98% to $5.84, after the company announced plans to form a joint venture with Healthbanks Biotech (USA) to provide immune cell banking and cell processing services.
- Everspin Technologies Inc’s (NASDAQ: MRAM) shares rose 9.73% to $6.20.
- aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LIFE) rose 9.20% to $3.80, after the company announced a research collaboration with Boston Children’s Hospital.
- Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) climbed 8.01% to $47.49.
- First Bancorp (NYSE: FBP) share rose 7.90% to $11.06, after the company reported sequential net income growth for the third quarter of 2019.
Losers
- TOP SHIPS Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 18.20% to $3.46.
- Shares of Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) were down 17.67% to $105.69.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was down, falling 16.17% to $100.73.
- Shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ: SFET) slid 15.69% to $12.07 on news of the company receiving a noncompliance written notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market.
- Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS) shares plummeted 15.45% to $14.34.
- Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PRVB) declined 10.54% to $5.43, after the company reported topline clinical trial results for PRV-6527, indicating that it didn’t meet primary endpoint in patients with moderate to severe Crohn's Disease.
- Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ: TACO) shares dipped 9.25% to $8.78, after the company reported third quarter earnings and revenues significantly short of expectations.
- Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) were down 8.66% to $96.80, after the company reported third quarter results.
- Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) shares declined 8.22% to $16.85. The company is scheduled to report its fiscal third quarter results on November 6.
