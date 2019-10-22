Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Healthcare Shares Trend Higher, Biogen Shares Spike

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 11:30am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.06% to 16848.48 while the NASDAQ rose 0.26% to 8182.78. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.21% to 3013.23.
 

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health Care shares climbed 1.23% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB), up 38.49%, and GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC), up 17.79%.

In trading on Tuesday, materials shares fell 0.58%.
 

Top Headline
McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) reported an earnings miss for the third quarter and its stock trades lower in the session.

McDonald's reported third-quarter GAAP earnings of $2.11 per share, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company reported quarterly sales of $5.43 billion, short of the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion.
 

Equities Trading UP
Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares shot up 38.49% to $309.53 on hopes of a potential Alzheimer’s treatment approval from the FDA.

Shares of Stamps.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) surged 18.98% to $90.58 following the announcement of a deal with United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)
 

Cision Ltd. (NYSE: CISN) was up, rising 17.99% to $9.97 after reports of 18,500 shares being bought by the institutional investor Bailard Inc.
 

Equities Trading DOWN
Top Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares tumbled 18.20% to $3.46.

Shares of The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) were down 17.67% to $105.69 after closing at $128.40 on Monday.
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) was down, falling 16.17% to $105.69.
 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.84% to $53.84, while gold traded up 0.06% to $1,488.90

Silver traded down 0.38% Tuesday to $17.53, while copper fell 0.28% to $2.63
 

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The Eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.05%, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.49%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.05%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.04%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.01% while UK shares climbed 0.84%.
 

Economics

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will deliver a speech at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + CISN)

Mixed Bag: Better Outlooks From Lockheed, United Technologies, But McDonald's Misses
Biogen Plans Filing For Failed Alzheimer's Drug After New Analysis
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Biogen Alzheimer's Program Back On Track, Novartis Reports Strong Quarter, Takeda In-Licenses Autoimmune Disorder Drug
8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Jim Cramer Gives His Take On AMD, Merck And More