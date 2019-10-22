Canada's Trudeau Wins Re-Election, But Loses Majority In Parliament

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emerged victorious in Monday's election, but at the cost of the majority government.

What Happened

Heading into Monday's national election, the Liberal party controlled 177 seats in the Canadian Parliament, which gave it a majority government.

Trudeau's party lost 21 seats Monday, but support was strong enough across the key provinces of Ontario and Quebec to govern with a minority government.

The Conservative party under the leadership of Andrew Scheer gained ground, increasing its Parliament seats from 95 to 121.

The New Democrats failed to capitalize on some momentum in the final days of the campaign and saw its control fall from 39 seats to 25.

The separatist Bloc Quebecois party, which only runs candidates in the French-speaking province, increased its number of seats from 10 to 32.

The Green party gained one seat and now holds three, and Maxime Bernier's People's Party, which was formed in September 2018, failed to secure a single seat.

'Divided Nation'

Bloomberg's Jon Erlichmann said on "Bloomberg Surveillance" Tuesday that Canada is now a "divided nation," as Trudeau holds on to power despite multiple ethical scandals and broken promises.

The Conservatives performed "incredibly well" in oil-rich Alberta, while the Bloc Quebecois, which was "left for dead," saw a resurgence in support overnight, he said.

What's Next

Since Trudeau now longer holds a majority, he needs to find "new friends" across different parties, including the Bloc Quebecois and New Democrats, Erlichmann said.

Rival parties continue to put the pressure on the Liberals and rally their supporters.

"Tonight Conservatives have put Justin Trudeau on notice and Mr Trudeau, when your government falls, Conservatives will be ready and we will win," Scheer said in his concession speech.

