8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock increased by 35.1% to $302.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $43.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Underperform, with a price target of $200.00.
- SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock rose 7.3% to $0.14. The market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock surged 3.7% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. (NYSE: BMY) shares rose 3.4% to $55.00. The market cap stands at $81.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.
Losers
- Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock plummeted 5.7% to $32.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) stock fell 3.2% to $97.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock plummeted 1.1% to $27.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) shares plummeted 1.0% to $83.66. The market cap seems to be at $215.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.
