Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2019 7:30am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) stock increased by 35.1% to $302.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $43.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Underperform, with a price target of $200.00.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) stock rose 7.3% to $0.14. The market cap stands at $27.4 million.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock surged 3.7% to $1.12. The market cap stands at $7.8 million.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb, Inc. (NYSE: BMY) shares rose 3.4% to $55.00. The market cap stands at $81.8 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Buy, with a price target of $60.00.

 

Losers

  • Fresenius Medical Care, Inc. (NYSE: FMS) stock plummeted 5.7% to $32.28 during Tuesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by BTIG, on August 01, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCE) stock fell 3.2% to $97.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) stock plummeted 1.1% to $27.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Merck & Co, Inc. (NYSE: MRK) shares plummeted 1.0% to $83.66. The market cap seems to be at $215.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $90.00.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + BMY)

16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Earnings
12 Stocks To Watch For October 22, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2019
Earnings Season Kicks Into Full Gear In Round 3 Of The WeTrader Competition
Earnings Roll On With Light Schedule Today But McDonald's, Biogen On Tuesday Calendar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session