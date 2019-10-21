SoftBank To Take Over WeWork In Major Blow To JP Morgan, Adam Neumann

Tokyo-based investment giant SoftBank (OTC: SFTBY) is about to sign a $9.5 billion rescue deal with co-working space startup WeWork, CNBC reported on Monday.

What Happened

The offer made by SoftBank includes a $3 billion tender for current shareholders in addition to the $1.5 billion equity injunction and $5 billion in syndicated debt it had committed previously.

The new deal, which can be announced as soon as Tuesday, Oct. 22, will lend a significant setback to the American investment bank JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM).

JP Morgan is currently the third largest external shareholder in WeWork following SoftBank and venture capital firm Benchmark. Once the deal is finalized, SoftBank will emerge as the overall major stakeholder, with 60% to 80% equity in the company.

JP Morgan was reported to have made a $5 billion funding offer, but WeWork seems to have set it aside in favor of SoftBank.

The deal will also strip WeWork’s controversial co-founder, Adam Neumann, of his exceptionally large voting powers and chairmanship of the company, according to the Financial Times. His ownership will be reduced to less than 10% of the company with little voting rights.

What's Next

After SoftBank’s buyout, WeWork’s on-paper value will drop to approximately $8 billion. Ironically, it was the SoftBank investment of $10 billion that served as a major factor in surging the startup’s value to $47 billion.

Last month, WeWork bailed out on perhaps what was the most anticipated initial public offering of the year, and has been looking to raise fresh funds ever since. Last week, British newspaper The Guardian reported that WeWork was set to lay off at least 2,000 employees — approximately 13% of its total workforce.