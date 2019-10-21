Trump's Tweets: Doral Resort, Adam Schiff In Focus

President Trump was quiet on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Monday with a total of three tweets.

Doral in Miami would have been the best place to hold the G-7, and free, but too much heat from the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats & their Partner, the Fake News Media! I’m surprised that they allow me to give up my $400,000 Plus Presidential Salary! We’ll find someplace else! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2019

What Is He Talking About?

On Oct. 17, Trump's chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced the next G-7 summit would be held at the Trump Doral Resort in Miami, Florida. What followed was two days of scrutiny and pushback from both sides of the political spectrum.

On Saturday, Trump suddenly reversed course, pulling his nomination in a series of tweets:

I thought I was doing something very good for our Country by using Trump National Doral, in Miami, for hosting the G-7 Leaders. It is big, grand, on hundreds of acres, next to MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, has tremendous ballrooms & meeting rooms, and each delegation would have... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

.....its own 50 to 70 unit building. Would set up better than other alternatives. I announced that I would be willing to do it at NO PROFIT or, if legally permissible, at ZERO COST to the USA. But, as usual, the Hostile Media & their Democrat Partners went CRAZY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

The Washington Post earlier this year reported the Trump Doral Resort had lost nearly 70% of its revenue since 2015, and most of the criticism charged the president's plan as self-dealing.

Trump also tweeted about Calif. Rep. Adam Schiff.

Censure (at least) Corrupt Adam Schiff! After what he got caught doing, any pol who does not so vote cannot be honest....are you listening Dems? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2019

This tweet is in reference to Schiff's opening remarks on the DNI whistleblower complaint on Sept. 26, 2019. Schiff decided to characterize the "gist" of the transcript in his opening statement, for which President Trump has repeateedly attacked him.

Watch the full opening remarks below: