FreightWaves Announces 2020 FreightTech 100

FreightWaves, the industry-leading provider of 24/7 news, data and analytics for the global freight and logistics markets, announced the winners of the 2020 FreightTech 100 Awards.

The FreightTech 100 highlights the most innovative and disruptive companies across the freight industry, featuring both cutting-edge upstarts and top-notch traditional powers. This year's list includes 70 returning companies from last year's awards and 30 first-timers.

"This is not a ‘pay to play' competition. The companies that make it into the FreightTech 100 do so because they are changing the freight industry in new and dynamic ways," FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller said. "We want to recognize the most innovative and disruptive companies out there."

This year's FreightTech 100 list is the result of over 1,200 nominations for 255 unique companies. The company that received the most nominations this year was nominated almost 225 times.

Companies named in the FreightTech 100 will be judged by an external panel of industry experts, with voting conducted and overseen by accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM). Each member of the panel will rank their top 25 companies on a 1 to 25 point basis. The companies generating the most points will comprise the FreightTech 25.

Companies receive 25 points for each first place vote, 24 for second and so on through to the 25th company, which receives one point. The mathematical formula is the same as the one used for the Amway College Football Coaches Poll, the AP Pro32 rankings and the AP Top 25 rankings for men's and women's college basketball.

The FreightTech 25 will be announced at FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago, which is scheduled for November 12-13. The top five companies will receive special recognition.

Last year, the top five companies were Amazon, project44, Tesla, Convoy and J.B. Hunt Transportation Services (NASDAQ: JBHT). Click here to see the complete list of the 2019 FreightTech 25.

"We are pleased to announce the 2020 FreightTech 100, and we are excited to reveal the 2020 FreightTech 25 at FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago next month," FreightWaves Executive Vice President of Events Arlen Stark said. "These game-changing companies are driving the freight industry toward greatness."

All FreightTech 100 companies will receive a digital badge, allowing them to showcase their spot on the list. This badge can be used for marketing and public relations purposes. The FreightTech 25 will receive a new badge after the announcement.

FreightWaves and KSM were not allowed to be nominated for the list.

First-time winners include:

ArcBest

AIT Worldwide Logistics

Blume Global

Carggo

Cargomatic

Cathay Pacific

Cerasis

CoLane (Formerly Fraight AI)

Delta Air Lines

DHL

DrayMaster

Elroy Air

Emerge TMS

Forager

FreightFriend

Ike Robotics

K-Ratio

KoiReader Technologies, Inc.

NEXT Trucking

PostBidShip Inc

Pronto

Ryder

SecūrSpace

Starsky Robotics

Sunset Transportation

Transplace

Truckstop.com

Turvo

Winmore

WorkHound

Returning companies include:

Amazon – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Arrive Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics

C.H. Robinson – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Cargo Chief

CargoX

CarrierDirect

Convoy – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Coyote

Daimler AG – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Deliverr

dexFreight

Echo Global Logistics – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Envio360

FedEx – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Filament

Flexport – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

FourKites – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Freightos

FreightRover

Full Circle TMS

GlobalTranz

Great Dane

HubTran

Intelligent Audit

J.B. Hunt Transport – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

KeepTruckin – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Kenco Logistics

Konexial

Lanehub

Learning Machine

Loadsmart – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Logistical Labs – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Logistics Exchange

Maersk

Mcleod Software – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

MercuryGate

Navistar

Nikola Motor Company – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Omnitracs

Opus9

PEIR Mobile

Peloton Technology – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Phillips Connect Technologies

Platform Science – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Project44 — 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Redwood Logistics

Reliance Partners

Schneider

SEKO Logistics

Shipwell

SkyBitz

SmartDrive Systems, Inc.

Spireon

Tesla – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Toyota

Transfix

Transflo

Trimble

TriumphPay

Trucker Tools

Uber Freight – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

UPS – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Vector – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Vnomics

Waze – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner

Werner

Wise Systems

Women In Trucking

XPO Logistics

Image Sourced from Pixabay