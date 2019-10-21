FreightWaves Announces 2020 FreightTech 100
FreightWaves, the industry-leading provider of 24/7 news, data and analytics for the global freight and logistics markets, announced the winners of the 2020 FreightTech 100 Awards.
The FreightTech 100 highlights the most innovative and disruptive companies across the freight industry, featuring both cutting-edge upstarts and top-notch traditional powers. This year's list includes 70 returning companies from last year's awards and 30 first-timers.
"This is not a ‘pay to play' competition. The companies that make it into the FreightTech 100 do so because they are changing the freight industry in new and dynamic ways," FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller said. "We want to recognize the most innovative and disruptive companies out there."
This year's FreightTech 100 list is the result of over 1,200 nominations for 255 unique companies. The company that received the most nominations this year was nominated almost 225 times.
Companies named in the FreightTech 100 will be judged by an external panel of industry experts, with voting conducted and overseen by accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM). Each member of the panel will rank their top 25 companies on a 1 to 25 point basis. The companies generating the most points will comprise the FreightTech 25.
Companies receive 25 points for each first place vote, 24 for second and so on through to the 25th company, which receives one point. The mathematical formula is the same as the one used for the Amway College Football Coaches Poll, the AP Pro32 rankings and the AP Top 25 rankings for men's and women's college basketball.
The FreightTech 25 will be announced at FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago, which is scheduled for November 12-13. The top five companies will receive special recognition.
Last year, the top five companies were Amazon, project44, Tesla, Convoy and J.B. Hunt Transportation Services (NASDAQ: JBHT). Click here to see the complete list of the 2019 FreightTech 25.
"We are pleased to announce the 2020 FreightTech 100, and we are excited to reveal the 2020 FreightTech 25 at FreightWaves LIVE in Chicago next month," FreightWaves Executive Vice President of Events Arlen Stark said. "These game-changing companies are driving the freight industry toward greatness."
All FreightTech 100 companies will receive a digital badge, allowing them to showcase their spot on the list. This badge can be used for marketing and public relations purposes. The FreightTech 25 will receive a new badge after the announcement.
FreightWaves and KSM were not allowed to be nominated for the list.
First-time winners include:
ArcBest
AIT Worldwide Logistics
Blume Global
Carggo
Cargomatic
Cathay Pacific
Cerasis
CoLane (Formerly Fraight AI)
Delta Air Lines
DHL
DrayMaster
Elroy Air
Emerge TMS
Forager
FreightFriend
Ike Robotics
K-Ratio
KoiReader Technologies, Inc.
NEXT Trucking
PostBidShip Inc
Pronto
Ryder
SecūrSpace
Starsky Robotics
Sunset Transportation
Transplace
Truckstop.com
Turvo
Winmore
WorkHound
Returning companies include:
Amazon – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Arrive Logistics
BlueGrace Logistics
C.H. Robinson – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Cargo Chief
CargoX
CarrierDirect
Convoy – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Coyote
Daimler AG – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Deliverr
dexFreight
Echo Global Logistics – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Envio360
FedEx – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Filament
Flexport – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
FourKites – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Freightos
FreightRover
Full Circle TMS
GlobalTranz
Great Dane
HubTran
Intelligent Audit
J.B. Hunt Transport – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
KeepTruckin – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Kenco Logistics
Konexial
Lanehub
Learning Machine
Loadsmart – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Logistical Labs – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Logistics Exchange
Maersk
Mcleod Software – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
MercuryGate
Navistar
Nikola Motor Company – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Omnitracs
Opus9
PEIR Mobile
Peloton Technology – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Phillips Connect Technologies
Platform Science – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Project44 — 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Redwood Logistics
Reliance Partners
Schneider
SEKO Logistics
Shipwell
SkyBitz
SmartDrive Systems, Inc.
Spireon
Tesla – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Toyota
Transfix
Transflo
Trimble
TriumphPay
Trucker Tools
Uber Freight – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
UPS – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Vector – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Vnomics
Waze – 2019 FreightTech 25 winner
Werner
Wise Systems
Women In Trucking
XPO Logistics
Image Sourced from Pixabay
Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Supply ChainNews Markets General