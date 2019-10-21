Market Overview

What The Truck?!? – Piracy On The High Seas, Drone Deliveries, Cybersecurity, And Strikes
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 21, 2019 6:06pm   Comments
What The Truck?!? – Piracy On The High Seas, Drone Deliveries, Cybersecurity, And Strikes

Start your week off with a bang…of the cowbell as Dooner & Chad digest all the latest happenings in freight, LIVE from Chattanooga. Today they're talking piracy on the high seas, drone deliveries, cybersecurity, the GM Strike with Dave Ables from PAM Transport, Craig Fuller's new podcast For Freight's Sake launches, Seth Holm updates us on the DHL Supply Chain FreightWaves Pricing Power Index, Emily Szink is always a big deal on Big Deal Little Deal, and so much more. Nomo Fomo, tune in now. 

