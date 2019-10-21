Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 135 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. 3Dshopping.com (OTC: THDS) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low Telco Cuba (OTC: QBAN) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 15.38% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 15.38% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.



These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $64.36. Shares then traded up 0.82%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $64.36. Shares then traded up 0.82%. CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares set a new 52-week low of $46.45 today morning. The stock traded up 2.31% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $46.45 today morning. The stock traded up 2.31% over the session. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares were up 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.79.

shares were up 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.79. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) stock hit $9.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.04% over the course of the day.

stock hit $9.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.04% over the course of the day. Bombardier (OTC: BDRPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.29% on the session. Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares hit a yearly low of $148.63 today morning. The stock was down 8.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $148.63 today morning. The stock was down 8.02% on the session. PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares were down 5.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.70.

shares were down 5.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.70. Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares set a new yearly low of $35.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $35.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session. Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.40. Shares then traded down 0.97%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.40. Shares then traded down 0.97%. PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares moved down 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading. Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) shares moved up 3.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.39 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.39 to begin trading. SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day. Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.92% on the session. QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% for the day. US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.97, and later moved down 1.29% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.97, and later moved down 1.29% over the session. Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares moved down 2.44% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading.

shares moved down 2.44% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading. Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.93%. California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.13% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.13% over the rest of the day. Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.59%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.59%. Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares were up 3.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.47.

shares were up 3.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.47. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.87 today morning. The stock was down 5.61% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.87 today morning. The stock was down 5.61% on the session. Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares moved down 7.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock moved up 2.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.34 to open trading.

stock moved up 2.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.34 to open trading. Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.63% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.63% over the rest of the day. Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.79. Shares then traded up 0.58%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.79. Shares then traded up 0.58%. Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares moved up 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.06 to begin trading.

shares moved up 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.06 to begin trading. Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.45%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.45%. Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.54%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.54%. Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 38.35% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 38.35% on the session. LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell to $3.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.63%.

shares fell to $3.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.63%. Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded up 15.38%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded up 15.38%. Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.14%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.14%. Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session. SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock moved down 1.05% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.23 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.05% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.23 to open trading. Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 12.04% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 12.04% for the day. SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) stock hit $0.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.15% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.15% over the course of the day. TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock moved down 13.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.37 to open trading.

stock moved down 13.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.37 to open trading. Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.81, and later moved down 28.96% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.81, and later moved down 28.96% over the session. SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Monday. The stock was down 6.32% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Monday. The stock was down 6.32% for the day. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.93. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.93. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat). Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock hit $1.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.36% over the course of the day.

stock hit $1.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.36% over the course of the day. Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.58. Shares then traded down 3.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.58. Shares then traded down 3.63%. Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session. Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) stock moved down 0.44% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.44% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to open trading. Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) stock moved down 3.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to open trading.

stock moved down 3.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to open trading. Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.39% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.39% on the session. Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) shares fell to $1.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.4%.

shares fell to $1.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.4%. Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) stock hit $0.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.53% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.53% over the course of the day. Crown Baus Capital (OTC: CBCA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 15.62% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 15.62% on the session. Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares fell to $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.42%.

shares fell to $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.42%. TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.42. Shares then traded down 8.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.42. Shares then traded down 8.16%. IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares moved up 3.19% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.96 to begin trading.

shares moved up 3.19% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.96 to begin trading. GreenPower Motor Co (OTC: GPVRF) shares fell to $0.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.47%.

shares fell to $0.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.47%. Terrax Minerals (OTC: TRXXF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18.

shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18. Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares were down 2.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.22.

shares were down 2.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.22. Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 21.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 21.94% for the day. Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares were up 3.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.

shares were up 3.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20. Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday. The stock was up 8.07% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday. The stock was up 8.07% for the day. PURE Bioscience (OTC: PURE) shares fell to $0.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.6%.

shares fell to $0.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.6%. Bank of Southern (OTC: BCAL) shares moved down 0.42% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 0.42% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.75 to begin trading. Biocure Technology (OTC: BICTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 5.26% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 5.26% over the session. Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.09% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.09% on the day. Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares were down 12.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72.

shares were down 12.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72. Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.

shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13. Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day. Nanophase Technologies (OTC: NANX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.25, and later moved up 5.28% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.25, and later moved up 5.28% over the session. Magna Gold (OTC: MGLQF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat). Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.70, and later moved down 1.83% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.70, and later moved down 1.83% over the session. GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0031 today morning. The stock traded down 5.71% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0031 today morning. The stock traded down 5.71% over the session. Bioasis Technologies (OTC: BIOAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 7.74% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 7.74% on the session. Wolfden Resources (OTC: WLFFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.28% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.28% on the day. Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.53% on the session. Findev (OTC: TNSGF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 21.59% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 21.59% for the day. Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock moved down 0.14% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to open trading.

stock moved down 0.14% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to open trading. My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was up 5.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was up 5.21% on the session. Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) stock moved down 25.29% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.

stock moved down 25.29% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading. Perpetual Energy (OTC: PMGYF) shares were down 6.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.

shares were down 6.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13. Surety Holdings (OTC: SHDC) shares moved down 41.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.75 to begin trading.

shares moved down 41.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.75 to begin trading. Lift (OTC: LFCOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 24.03% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 24.03% over the session. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.7%. Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.80.

shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.80. Point Loma Resources (OTC: FMTNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.48% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.48% on the session. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 22.22% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 22.22% over the rest of the day. Deep Down (OTC: DPDW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares moved down 5.61% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.

shares moved down 5.61% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading. MGT Capital Investments (OTC: MGTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day. Destination Maternity (NASDAQ: DEST) stock hit $0.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.98% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.98% over the course of the day. Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTC: HCMC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 98.0% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 98.0% on the session. KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) shares were down 16.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.

shares were down 16.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07. DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares moved down 76.42% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.

shares moved down 76.42% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading. Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 3.9% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 3.9% over the session. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTC: IPCIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day. Aura Health (OTC: LMLLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 14.32% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 14.32% over the session. Lucky Minerals (OTC: LKMNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.28% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.28% over the rest of the day. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares fell to $0.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.5%.

shares fell to $0.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.5%. PeerLogix (OTC: LOGX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session. Integral Technologies (OTC: ITKG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.0% on the day. Decade Resources (OTC: DECXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 31.82% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 31.82% on the session. LOOPShare (OTC: LPPPD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14 today morning. The stock traded down 12.29% over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14 today morning. The stock traded down 12.29% over the session. Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) shares were down 16.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.

shares were down 16.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02. Fandom Sports Media (OTC: FDMSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 35.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 35.93%. CurrencyWorks (OTC: CWRK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 28.42% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 28.42% on the day. Theramed Health (OTC: EVAHF) stock moved down 43.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.

stock moved down 43.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading. Gentor Resources (OTC: GNTOF) shares were down 15.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.

shares were down 15.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03. Sector 5 (OTC: SFIV) stock moved down 16.67% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.

stock moved down 16.67% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading. Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. Qualibou Energy (OTC: QALB) stock moved down 33.33% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 33.33% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session. Serrano Resources (OTC: MIRXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 60.94% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 60.94% on the day. Waseco Resources (OTC: WSRUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 41.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 41.38%. Block X Capital (OTC: LGMFF) stock moved down 18.06% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.

stock moved down 18.06% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading. Service Team (OTC: SVTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session. Kilo Goldmines (OTC: KOGMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0025. Shares then traded down 44.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0025. Shares then traded down 44.44%. Bio-Matrix Scientific (OTC: BMSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day. Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.

shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001. FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Sortis Holdings (OTC: SOHI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 58.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 58.33% for the day. Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTC: LPHM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. HempAmericana (OTC: HMPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0044, and later moved down 2.22% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0044, and later moved down 2.22% over the session. Southridge Enterprises (OTC: SRGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0048 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.0048 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. MineralRite (OTC: RITE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.00004 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.00004 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB) shares were down 4.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.12.

shares were down 4.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.12. RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day. XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00049 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00049 to open trading. Arista Financial (OTC: ARST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.82% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.82% on the day. Green Energy Live (OTC: GELV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.66% on the session. Eco Depot (OTC: ECDP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00096 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00096 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Alternative Energy (OTC: AEGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Geopulse Exploration (OTC: GPLS) stock moved down 1.02% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.

stock moved down 1.02% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading. Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day. Telco Cuba (OTC: QBAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day. 3Dshopping.com (OTC: THDS) shares moved down 20.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.004 to begin trading.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!