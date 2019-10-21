Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 11:12am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET Monday, 135 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • 3Dshopping.com (OTC: THDS) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Telco Cuba (OTC: QBAN) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 15.38% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $64.36. Shares then traded up 0.82%.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares set a new 52-week low of $46.45 today morning. The stock traded up 2.31% over the session.
  • Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares were up 0.45% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $19.79.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ: QRTEB) stock hit $9.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 6.04% over the course of the day.
  • Bombardier (OTC: BDRPF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.48 to begin trading. The stock was down 0.29% on the session.
  • Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) shares hit a yearly low of $148.63 today morning. The stock was down 8.02% on the session.
  • PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares were down 5.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $24.70.
  • Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE: ATGE) shares set a new yearly low of $35.12 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $12.40. Shares then traded down 0.97%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) shares moved down 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $21.16 to begin trading.
  • Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) shares moved up 3.96% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $5.39 to begin trading.
  • SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.17 on Monday morning, later moving down 1.52% over the rest of the day.
  • Luokung Technology (NASDAQ: LKCO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.91 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.92% on the session.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) stock hit a yearly low of $2.69 this morning. The stock was up 1.29% for the day.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $6.97, and later moved down 1.29% over the session.
  • Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX: GTE) shares moved down 2.44% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.00 to begin trading.
  • Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 10.93%.
  • California Resources (NYSE: CRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.41 on Monday morning, later moving up 0.13% over the rest of the day.
  • Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.32 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 4.59%.
  • Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares were up 3.08% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $6.47.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares hit a yearly low of $3.87 today morning. The stock was down 5.61% on the session.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares moved down 7.05% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.61 to begin trading.
  • Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) stock moved up 2.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $6.34 to open trading.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: XOG) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.09 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.58%.
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Monday morning, later moving down 0.63% over the rest of the day.
  • Surge Energy (OTC: ZPTAF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.79. Shares then traded up 0.58%.
  • Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) shares moved up 0.73% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.06 to begin trading.
  • Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ: GRTS) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.75 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 0.45%.
  • Pacific Drilling (NYSE: PACD) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.78 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 7.54%.
  • Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.99 this morning. The stock was down 38.35% on the session.
  • LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) shares fell to $3.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.63%.
  • Zenabis Global (OTC: ZBISF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.02. Shares then traded up 15.38%.
  • Unit (NYSE: UNT) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.50 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.14%.
  • Fission Uranium (OTC: FCUUF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.24 today morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
  • SandRidge Energy (NYSE: SD) stock moved down 1.05% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $4.23 to open trading.
  • Pareteum (NASDAQ: TEUM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.78 this morning. The stock was down 12.04% for the day.
  • SLANG Worldwide (OTC: SLGWF) stock hit $0.24 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 5.15% over the course of the day.
  • TransEnterix (AMEX: TRXC) stock moved down 13.07% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.37 to open trading.
  • Assertio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ASRT) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.81, and later moved down 28.96% over the session.
  • SilverBow Resources (NYSE: SBOW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.37 on Monday. The stock was down 6.32% for the day.
  • Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ: TUSK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $1.93. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock hit $1.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 3.36% over the course of the day.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.58. Shares then traded down 3.63%.
  • Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares set a new yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 5.68% on the session.
  • Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) stock moved down 0.44% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $2.92 to open trading.
  • Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) stock moved down 3.57% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.07 to open trading.
  • Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.40 to begin trading. The stock was down 12.39% on the session.
  • Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ: COCP) shares fell to $1.10 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 10.4%.
  • Tetra Bio Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) stock hit $0.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 15.53% over the course of the day.
  • Crown Baus Capital (OTC: CBCA) shares set a new yearly low of $0.22 this morning. The stock was down 15.62% on the session.
  • Tarena International (NASDAQ: TEDU) shares fell to $0.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.42%.
  • TransAtlantic Petroleum (AMEX: TAT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.42. Shares then traded down 8.16%.
  • IVERIC bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) shares moved up 3.19% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.96 to begin trading.
  • GreenPower Motor Co (OTC: GPVRF) shares fell to $0.23 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 4.47%.
  • Terrax Minerals (OTC: TRXXF) shares were 0.0% (flat) over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18.
  • Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) shares were down 2.05% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.22.
  • Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) stock hit a yearly low of $0.31 this morning. The stock was down 21.94% for the day.
  • Wildflower Brands (OTC: WLDFF) shares were up 3.56% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.20.
  • Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTC: ASPCF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.06 on Monday. The stock was up 8.07% for the day.
  • PURE Bioscience (OTC: PURE) shares fell to $0.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.6%.
  • Bank of Southern (OTC: BCAL) shares moved down 0.42% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $11.75 to begin trading.
  • Biocure Technology (OTC: BICTF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.18, and later moved down 5.26% over the session.
  • Golden Leaf Holdings (OTC: GLDFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded up 3.09% on the day.
  • Biolase (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares were down 12.77% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.72.
  • Victory Square (OTC: VSQTF) shares were down 3.02% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.
  • Kalytera Therapeutics (OTC: KALTF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was down 3.85% for the day.
  • Nanophase Technologies (OTC: NANX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.25, and later moved up 5.28% over the session.
  • Magna Gold (OTC: MGLQF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Monday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Pulmatrix (NASDAQ: PULM) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.70, and later moved down 1.83% over the session.
  • GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.0031 today morning. The stock traded down 5.71% over the session.
  • Bioasis Technologies (OTC: BIOAF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.13 this morning. The stock was up 7.74% on the session.
  • Wolfden Resources (OTC: WLFFF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.07 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 19.28% on the day.
  • Enservco (AMEX: ENSV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.
  • Findev (OTC: TNSGF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.33 this morning. The stock was down 21.59% for the day.
  • Cool Holdings (NASDAQ: AWSM) stock moved down 0.14% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.60 to open trading.
  • My Size (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares set a new yearly low of $0.41 this morning. The stock was up 5.21% on the session.
  • Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) stock moved down 25.29% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.07 to open trading.
  • Perpetual Energy (OTC: PMGYF) shares were down 6.41% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.13.
  • Surety Holdings (OTC: SHDC) shares moved down 41.67% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.75 to begin trading.
  • Lift (OTC: LFCOF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.08 today morning. The stock traded down 24.03% over the session.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.30 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 3.7%.
  • Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares were down 7.34% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.80.
  • Point Loma Resources (OTC: FMTNF) shares set a new yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 4.48% on the session.
  • Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ: VISL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Monday morning, later moving down 22.22% over the rest of the day.
  • Deep Down (OTC: DPDW) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.55 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) shares moved down 5.61% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.12 to begin trading.
  • MGT Capital Investments (OTC: MGTI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday. The stock was up 4.65% for the day.
  • Destination Maternity (NASDAQ: DEST) stock hit $0.32 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 10.98% over the course of the day.
  • Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTC: HCMC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was down 98.0% on the session.
  • KinerjaPay (OTC: KPAY) shares were down 16.46% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.07.
  • DionyMed Brands (OTC: DYMEF) shares moved down 76.42% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.04 to begin trading.
  • Orchid Ventures (OTC: ORVRF) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.05 today morning. The stock traded up 3.9% over the session.
  • IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTC: IPCIF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Monday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
  • Aura Health (OTC: LMLLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.03, and later moved down 14.32% over the session.
  • Lucky Minerals (OTC: LKMNF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, later moving down 11.28% over the rest of the day.
  • InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares fell to $0.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.5%.
  • PeerLogix (OTC: LOGX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.03 this morning. The stock was up 3.98% on the session.
  • Integral Technologies (OTC: ITKG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 16.0% on the day.
  • Decade Resources (OTC: DECXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.01 today morning. The stock was down 31.82% on the session.
  • LOOPShare (OTC: LPPPD) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.14 today morning. The stock traded down 12.29% over the session.
  • Block One Capital (OTC: BKPPF) shares were down 16.15% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.02.
  • Fandom Sports Media (OTC: FDMSF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 35.93%.
  • CurrencyWorks (OTC: CWRK) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.09 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 28.42% on the day.
  • Theramed Health (OTC: EVAHF) stock moved down 43.13% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.02 to open trading.
  • Gentor Resources (OTC: GNTOF) shares were down 15.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.03.
  • Sector 5 (OTC: SFIV) stock moved down 16.67% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.05 to open trading.
  • Latteno Food (OTC: LATF) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • Qualibou Energy (OTC: QALB) stock moved down 33.33% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • SK3 Group (OTC: SKTO) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved down 99.0% over the session.
  • Serrano Resources (OTC: MIRXF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 60.94% on the day.
  • Waseco Resources (OTC: WSRUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Monday morning, with shares later moving down 41.38%.
  • Block X Capital (OTC: LGMFF) stock moved down 18.06% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.03 to open trading.
  • Service Team (OTC: SVTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.000001, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.
  • Kilo Goldmines (OTC: KOGMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday morning of $0.0025. Shares then traded down 44.44%.
  • Bio-Matrix Scientific (OTC: BMSN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • Santo Mining (OTC: SANP) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
  • FutureWorld (OTC: FWDG) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
  • Sortis Holdings (OTC: SOHI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.05 this morning. The stock was down 58.33% for the day.
  • Drinks America Holdings (OTC: DKAM) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • Lee Pharmaceuticals (OTC: LPHM) shares set a new yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • HempAmericana (OTC: HMPQ) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Monday morning at $0.0044, and later moved down 2.22% over the session.
  • Southridge Enterprises (OTC: SRGE) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Medifirst Solutions (OTC: MFST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0048 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • MineralRite (OTC: RITE) shares set a new yearly low of $0.00004 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Startech Labs (OTC: LAAB) shares were down 4.27% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.12.
  • RightSmile (OTC: RIGH) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was down 99.0% for the day.
  • XSport Global (OTC: XSPT) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.00049 to open trading.
  • Arista Financial (OTC: ARST) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 10.82% on the day.
  • Green Energy Live (OTC: GELV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.01 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.66% on the session.
  • Eco Depot (OTC: ECDP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.00096 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.
  • Alternative Energy (OTC: AEGY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Geopulse Exploration (OTC: GPLS) stock moved down 1.02% over Monday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.01 to open trading.
  • Jammin Java (OTC: JAMN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • Telco Cuba (OTC: QBAN) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Monday morning. Shares of the company traded down 99.0% on the day.
  • 3Dshopping.com (OTC: THDS) shares moved down 20.0% on Monday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.004 to begin trading.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

