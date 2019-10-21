IPO Outlook For The Week: Boats, Fertility Solutions, Risk Management And Chinese Supplements

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) will issue 16.4 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $301.8 million. Baldwin Risk Partners — or BRP — provides insurance, employee benefits and risk management to 400,000 clients in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Happiness Biotech Group Ltd (NASDAQ: HAPP) will issue 2 million shares at $5.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 8% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $11 million. Founded in 2005, the Chinese company manufactures traditional health supplements.

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEW) will issue nearly 3.2 million shares between $18 and $20 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 86.6% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $72.6 million. With an active acquisition strategy, the premium recreational boat dealer operates 63 dealerships across 11 states.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) will issue 10 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 12.2% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise $184 million. The benefits management company specializes in fertility solutions and provides coverage to about 1.4 million families.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE: DAO) will issue 5.6 million shares between $15 and $18 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 24.5% of outstanding shares and is expected to raise about $115.9 million. Founded in 2007, the search engine and education technology company is a subsidiary of China’s NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES).

