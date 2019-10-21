Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 7:48am   Comments
Gainers

  • Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock increased by 10.0% to $32.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $26.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.
  • Hewlett Packard, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $15.80. The market cap seems to be at $18.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 21, the current rating is at Buy.
  • SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock rose 2.1% to $131.78.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock rose 1.6% to $31.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
  • ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock surged 1.4% to $258.04. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $270.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.0% to $21.36. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.

 

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock fell 13.3% to $13.15 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) stock fell 8.7% to $9.65. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.

Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

