9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock increased by 10.0% to $32.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $11.7 billion.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) shares moved upwards by 3.5% to $26.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 billion. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $35.00.
- Hewlett Packard, Inc. (NYSE: HPE) stock moved upwards by 2.9% to $15.80. The market cap seems to be at $18.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 21, the current rating is at Buy.
- SAP, Inc. (NYSE: SAP) stock rose 2.1% to $131.78.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock rose 1.6% to $31.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.5 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
- ASML Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASML) stock surged 1.4% to $258.04. The most recent rating by RBC Capital, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $270.00.
- STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) stock increased by 1.0% to $21.36. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
Losers
- Micro Focus Intl, Inc. (NYSE: MFGP) stock fell 13.3% to $13.15 during Monday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Infosys, Inc. (NYSE: INFY) stock fell 8.7% to $9.65. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 14, is at Neutral, with a price target of $12.00.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.