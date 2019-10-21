Market Overview

11 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 7:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock increased by 9.8% to $96.00 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $14.5 billion. The most recent rating by Oppenheimer, on October 01, is at Outperform, with a price target of $92.00.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) stock increased by 8.1% to $1.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
  • Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares increased by 4.6% to $3.30. The market cap stands at $185.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on October 21, is at Buy, with a price target of $11.00.

 

Losers

  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) stock declined 11.0% to $0.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $26.0 million.
  • Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) shares fell 9.7% to $4.40. The market cap stands at $715.3 million.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 7.9% to $2.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $202.4 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Smith & Nephew, Inc. (NYSE: SNN) stock fell 7.6% to $44.15.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) stock declined 2.3% to $7.33. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares decreased by 1.1% to $1.88. The market cap seems to be at $7.8 million.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares declined 1.0% to $28.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.

