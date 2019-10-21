Market Overview

5 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 7:44am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares surged 30.3% to $3.05 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock surged 1.6% to $38.08. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Equinor, Inc. (NYSE: EQNR) shares rose 1.4% to $18.33. According to the most recent rating by DNB Markets, on September 27, the current rating is at Hold.
  • Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) stock surged 0.5% to $32.49. The market cap seems to be at $47.2 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on October 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $40.00.

 

Losers

  • Halliburton, Inc. (NYSE: HAL) shares declined 0.1% to $18.42 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $17.0 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

