46 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAC) shares climbed 48% to close at $10.33 on Friday. Greenland Acquisition reported adjournment of special meeting of shareholders to approve proposed business combination with Zhongchai Holding (Hong Kong) Limited.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares gained 31.6% to close at $1.75 after climbing 37.11% on Thursday.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares gained 28.5% to close at $2.98 after the company sold its Power Conversion Systems business and Power Packet Switching Architecture technology to CE+T Energy Solutions, Inc.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) jumped 28% to close at $0.2048 as a potential rebound after the stock fell roughly 43% since October 7.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) surged 25.8% to close at $7.16 after the company presented data from Phase 2b study of lebrikizumab in patients with atopic dermatitis at he 39th Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) surged 19.9% to close at $2.29.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares gained 15.2% to close at $2.42.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares climbed 14.8% to close at $2.49. Contango named John Goff as new Chairman of the board.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) gained 12.1% to close at $5.85.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares rose 10.2% to close at $2.70.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) climbed 10% to close at $4.94.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) climbed 9.9% to close at $3.32.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares rose 9.7% to close at $4.73 after UBS upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) shares gained 8.9% to close at $7.81.
- Provention Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 8.3% to close at $6.52.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) gained 7.3% to close at $145.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 6.8% to close at $6.40.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) climbed 6.8% to close at $8.47.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.4% to close at $5.62.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) climbed 4.6% to close at $40.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) shares tumbled 25.7% to close at $26.28 on Friday after the company lowered its FY19 earnings guidance. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $44 to $30 per share.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 18% to close at $7.54 after rising 26.9% on Thursday.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) shares fell 14.4% to close at $8.94 after the company reported 1.88 million share offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) fell 12.3% to close at $1.64 after surging 13.33% on Thursday.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dipped 12.3% to close at $76.37.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 12% to close at $7.02 as a potential sell-off after the stock rallied roughly 33% since Tuesday.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) fell 10.6% to close at $1.95.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) dipped 10% to close at $5.47.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 9.9% to close at $16.31 after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $22 to $14.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) shares fell 9.7% to close at $60.05 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) declined 9.6% to close at $5.34.
- Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) fell 9.4% to close at $2.12.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 9.2% to close at $36.54.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dropped 9.1% to close at $21.81.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) tumbled 9.1% to close at $2.11.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) dropped 8.9% to close at $2.55.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) fell 7.5% to close at $4.69.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) tumbled 7.3% to close at $65.63 following downbeat Q3 sales.
- Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE: PZN) shares fell 7% to close at $7.92 after reporting Q3 results.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 6.7% to close at $2.24.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) dropped 6.2% to close at $127.70 after the company recalled 1 lot of baby powder due to trace levels of asbestos.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) shares fell 5.8% to close at $57.66.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 5.2% to close at $2.35.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) dropped 4.7% to close at $116.86 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) fell 4.2% to close at $15.12 after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $19 to $12.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell4% to close at $16.88 after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $14.
