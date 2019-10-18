Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What The Truck?!? Freightmare On Elm St.
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 18, 2019 3:24pm   Comments
Share:
What The Truck?!? Freightmare On Elm St.

Bang your little cowbell into the weekend with Dooner & Chad on today's What The Truck?!? Where we're talking trucker lawsuits, CBD for your dog, dogging in the cab, Laura Fava joins us to talk global trade and German, Nick knows what's in the forecast, Zach Strickland plays transportation earnings over / under, and we hear from the readers of FreightWaves.com in comment section rodeo.

Rewatch the LIVE show

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves truckingNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PreMarket Prep Recap: Charting Gildan's Plunge, Buying E-Trade Off The Q3 Print