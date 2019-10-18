Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies At 62

Mark Hurd, co-CEO of Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) and former head of HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ), died Friday after a month-long leave of absence for health reasons.

“Oracle has lost a brilliant and beloved leader who personally touched the lives of so many of us during his decade at Oracle,” Chairman Larry Ellison wrote in an email to employees. “All of us will miss Mark’s keen mind and rare ability to analyze, simplify, and solve problems quickly.”

See Also: Oracle Analysts Tepid After Shaky Q1 Print

Hurd became CEO of HP in 2005 and led the company for five years. Throughout his tenure, he more than doubled the company’s stock price. However, his legacy is often remembered by scandal.

Hurd’s time at HP ended with sexual harassment allegations — later debunked — that forced his resignation. Ellison scooped up the free agent almost immediately, prompting a lawsuit by HP to block the hiring and protect its trade secrets.

Oracle won, and Hurd joined the management team in 2010. He rose to CEO in September 2014, and under his leadership, Oracle’s stock rose 37%.

Oracle's stock traded traded lower Friday, sitting around $54.64 per share at time of publication.

Photo credit: Oracle PR, Wikimedia