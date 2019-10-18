38 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Greenland Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAC) shares jumped 47.7% to $10.31. Greenland Acquisition reported adjournment of special meeting of shareholders to approve proposed business combination with Zhongchai Holding (Hong Kong) Limited.
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares climbed 47.3% to $1.9584 after climbing 37.11% on Thursday.
- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ: DERM) surged 33% to $7.57 after the company presented data from Phase 2b study of lebrikizumab in patients with atopic dermatitis at he 39th Annual Fall Clinical Dermatology Conference in Las Vegas.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares gained 11.6% to $2.59 after the company sold its Power Conversion Systems business and Power Packet Switching Architecture technology to CE+T Energy Solutions, Inc.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) climbed 10.2% to $4.95.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares rose 9.5% to $4.72 after UBS upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) gained 8.1% to $0.1730 as a potential rebound after the stock fell roughly 43% since October 7.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) fell 8% to $1.72 after surging 13.33% on Thursday.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 7.7% to $6.45.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) climbed 7.7% to $8.54.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares climbed 7.7% to $2.3359. Contango named John Goff as new Chairman of the board.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares gained 7.5% to $2.2564.
- Provention Bio, Inc.(NASDAQ: PRVB) rose 7.1% to $6.45.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 6.6% to $5.63.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) gained 5.2% to $142.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 5.2% to $6.49 after the company reported a $36 million strategic investment by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and U.S. rights to approved Travelers' diarrhea drug Aemcolo.
- E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) climbed 4% to $40.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) shares dipped 20.9% to $28.00 after the company lowered its FY19 earnings guidance. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $44 to $30 per share.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) shares fell 20.7% to $8.28 after the company reported 1.88 million share offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) fell 18.7% to $7.48 after rising 26.9% on Thursday.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) shares fell 11.9% to $58.60 after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) dipped 11.9% to $76.72.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 11.7% to $3.1599 after rising 43.20% on Thursday.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 10.8% to $2.14.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) dropped 10.3% to $2.225.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) tumbled 9.3% to $64.25 following downbeat Q3 sales.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dropped 9.3% to $21.78.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares declined 8.4% to $2.29.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 8.1% to $16.64 after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $22 to $14.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) dropped 7.4% to $7.39 as a potential sell-off after the stock rallied roughly 33% since Tuesday.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) shares declined 7.3% to $14.68.
- Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) shares fell 6.5% to $2.0301.
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM) dropped 6.4% to $114.76 after the company issued FY20 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 6% to $16.51 after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $14.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) shares fell 5.4% to $57.93.
- Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE: PZN) shares fell 4.5% to $8.14 after reporting Q3 results.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) fell 4% to $15.15 after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $19 to $12.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) dropped 4% to $130.81 after the company recalled 1 lot of baby powder due to trace levels of asbestos.
