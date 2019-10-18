Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

During Friday's morning session, 56 companies made new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFHF) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Friday:

Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $413.87 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.06% over the rest of the day.

Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.