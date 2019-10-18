Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
During Friday's morning session, 56 companies made new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFHF) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.
- Austex Oil (OTC: ATXDY) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTC: PKPH) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 3.92%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Friday:
- Fairfax Financial Hldgs (OTC: FRFHF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $413.87 on Friday morning, later moving up 0.06% over the rest of the day.
- CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $50.00. Shares then traded down 2.56%.
- Gildan Activewear (NYSE: GIL) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.61 on Friday. The stock was down 21.57% for the day.
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) shares fell to $22.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.79%.
- DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) shares fell to $22.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 0.35%.
- Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) stock hit a yearly low of $48.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.37% for the day.
- Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) stock moved up 3.91% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $62.33 to open trading.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $8.44, and later moved down 1.12% over the session.
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) stock moved down 1.28% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.00 to open trading.
- PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $22.83, and later moved down 0.72% over the session.
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE: PING) stock hit a yearly low of $15.27 this morning. The stock was down 0.97% for the day.
- Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) stock moved down 1.92% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.43 to open trading.
- SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.81 on Friday morning, later moving down 2.37% over the rest of the day.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares set a new yearly low of $7.05 this morning. The stock was up 1.39% on the session.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ: TH) shares hit a yearly low of $5.61 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.
- National Presto Indus (NYSE: NPK) stock hit a yearly low of $80.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Hersha Hospitality (NYSE: HT) stock moved down 0.37% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $13.37 to open trading.
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PBYI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.64 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.05% on the session.
- Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $3.30 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.45% on the day.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares were down 3.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.00.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares were down 1.25% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $1.58.
- FTS International (NYSE: FTSI) shares fell to $1.56 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.58%.
- Veritiv (NYSE: VRTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.04 on Friday morning, with shares later moving up 0.38%.
- Alphamin Resources (OTC: AFMJF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.13, and later moved down 19.41% over the session.
- Item 9 Labs (OTC: INLB) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $1.43 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 2.35% on the day.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares hit a yearly low of $1.31 today morning. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.
- SIR Royalty Income (OTC: SIRZF) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.94 on Friday morning, with shares later moving 0.0% (flat).
- Leaf Group (NYSE: LEAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.06% on the session.
- Highlands Bankshares (OTC: HBSI) shares were down 0.94% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $40.12.
- Bluestem Group (OTC: BGRP) stock hit $0.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 8.11% over the course of the day.
- Quanta (OTC: QNTA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.22 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.
- Mitcham Industries (NASDAQ: MIND) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.48 today morning. The stock traded down 1.98% over the session.
- Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) shares were down 13.85% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.33.
- Gaby (OTC: GABLF) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.10 to begin trading.
- Telson Mining (OTC: SOHFF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.11 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.40 today morning. The stock was up 2.82% on the session.
- D-Box Technologies (OTC: DBOXF) shares hit a yearly low of $0.08 today morning. The stock was down 13.7% on the session.
- CannaOne Technologies (OTC: CNONF) shares moved down 3.55% on Friday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.47 to begin trading.
- Core One Labs (OTC: CLABF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.37 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.
- CB2 Insights (OTC: CBIIF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.05, and later moved down 19.56% over the session.
- Pascal Biosciences (OTC: BIMUF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Friday morning, with shares later moving down 14.14%.
- PeerLogix (OTC: LOGX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.03 on Friday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
- Hypersolar (OTC: HYSR) stock hit a yearly low of $0.0027 this morning. The stock was down 3.33% for the day.
- Remote Dynamics (OTC: RMTD) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.
- Albina Community Bancorp (OTC: ACBCQ) shares were down 26.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.01.
- Peak Pharmaceuticals (OTC: PKPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 21.67%.
- ProGreen US (OTC: PGUS) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.0004 to open trading.
- Dragon Life Science (OTC: NOHO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday morning of $0.000001. Shares then traded 0.0% (flat).
- Vilacto Bio (OTC: VIBI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.00006 today morning. The stock traded down 40.0% over the session.
- Alaska Pacific Energy (OTC: ASKE) shares were down 99.0% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.000001.
- Advantego (OTC: ADGO) shares fell to $0.0014 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 25.93%.
- Ascent Solar Technologies (OTC: ASTI) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded down 99.5% over the session.
- Poverty Dignified (OTC: PVDG) stock hit $0.0003 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.
- Integral Vision (OTC: INVI) shares hit a yearly low of $0.0016 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
- Real Brands (OTC: RLBD) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.03, and later moved up 3.92% over the session.
- Austex Oil (OTC: ATXDY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.0001, and later moved down 93.33% over the session.
Benzinga will continue to cover these equities and update investors about any further movement.
Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.