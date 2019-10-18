Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skechers Fires Back At Nike Lawsuit With Ad, Calls Company A 'Bully'
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2019 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Skechers Fires Back At Nike Lawsuit With Ad, Calls Company A 'Bully'

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE: SKX) is no stranger to engaging in legal battles with its footwear competitors.

The latest spat has Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) suing the company, alleging Skechers is selling "Skecherized" versions of some of Nike's most popular silhouettes, including VaporMax and AirMax 270.

In a Monday advertisement in The New York Times, Skechers fired back and called Nike a "bully." 

Skechers ran a half-page ad in the newspaper in which it alleges Nike is contacting its retail partners and notifying them that they are selling shoes that infringe on Nike design patents, according to the Portland Business Journal

In the advertisement, Skechers said Nike’s allegations are unproven and said it plans to vigorously defend the lawsuit. 

"We stand one hundred percent behind all of our product offerings and would of course defend and indemnify your company if Nike indeed tries to bully you too," Skechers said. 

Nike declined to comment, the Portland Business Journal said. 

Two similar patent lawsuits filed against Skechers by Nike and its Converse subsidiary are ongoing, the publication said. 

Skechers announced on Thursday that it has successfully defended the lawsuit from Converse, as the judge found no violation of the Chuck Taylor trademark by any Skechers styles in the case. 

Skechers shares were trading flat at $37.14 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links: 

'Nike Continues To Expand The Market': Analysts Applaud Q1 Beat

Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike In A Different Manner Than You Think

Photo by Rudiannag via Wikimedia

Posted-In: AirMax270 Converse Portland Business Journal The New York Times VaporMaxNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE + SKX)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Survey: Teens Spend More Time On YouTube Than Netflix
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2019
Dan Nathan Is Bullish On Nike
PreMarket Prep Recap: Market-Moving News On Columbus Day
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

NEO, Ripple & Litecoin - European Wrap

GBP/USD: Hinging On Boris' Selling Skills