Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday morning saw 85 companies set new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Embarr Downs (OTC: EMBR)
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH)'s stock actually fell; It moved 13.79% shortly after reaching a new 52-week high.
Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday are as follows:
- Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $102.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.16%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.57 Friday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $113.73 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.38%.
- Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $89.68. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares hit $113.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.68%.
- VF (NYSE: VFC) shares hit a yearly high of $91.89. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Great-West Lifeco (OTC: GWLOF) shares broke to $19.75 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $124.32 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
- Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $117.65 Friday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.07 Friday. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
- McKesson (NYSE: MCK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $151.07 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.49 on Friday, moving up 0.04%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares hit a yearly high of $205.69. The stock traded down 0.16% on the session.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares were down 0.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.08 for a change of down 0.12%.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.33 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.3%.
- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares hit $93.44 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.38%.
- Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) shares set a new yearly high of $154.20 this morning. The stock was up 0.44% on the session.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $178.28. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares set a new yearly high of $141.00 this morning. The stock was up 4.65% on the session.
- Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares set a new yearly high of $46.45 this morning. The stock was down 0.19% on the session.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.54 for a change of up 0.66%.
- Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares hit a yearly high of $44.29. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
- Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.16 Friday. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.
- Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) shares set a new yearly high of $34.20 this morning. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares hit a yearly high of $58.48. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX) shares were up 4.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.45.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.97 on Friday morning, moving down 0.22%.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.
- Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares hit a yearly high of $30.17. The stock traded up 0.13% on the session.
- Cogeco Communications (OTC: CGEAF) shares hit a yearly high of $84.28. The stock traded up 5.78% on the session.
- TFS Financial (NASDAQ: TFSL) shares hit $18.63 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.81. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.
- First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $34.00 Friday. The stock was up 2.09% for the day.
- Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares set a new yearly high of $23.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
- Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE: TPX) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.95 Friday. The stock was up 0.29% for the day.
- Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.00. The stock was up 0.07% for the day.
- American States Water (NYSE: AWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $94.87 Friday. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Dream Global REIT (OTC: DUNDF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.69. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares broke to $72.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $27.33 with a daily change of up 2.18%.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $173.86 on Friday morning, moving up 1.18%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.38. Shares traded up 4.96%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.68 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
- Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.38 on Friday morning, moving up 0.18%.
- Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $97.98.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares were up 0.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.55.
- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.59 on Friday morning, moving up 0.71%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares broke to $22.91 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.97%.
- Morguard (OTC: MRCBF) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $153.98.
- LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) shares hit a yearly high of $51.99. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.
- BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares were up 1.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.17 for a change of up 1.39%.
- Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares set a new yearly high of $23.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
- Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares were up 0.93% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $33.14 for a change of up 0.93%.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.58.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.39 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.11%.
- Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.74. Shares traded up 1.46%.
- Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares were up 0.06% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.90.
- Marten Transport (NASDAQ: MRTN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.38 this morning. The stock was up 1.81% on the session.
- NexPoint Residential (NYSE: NXRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.00 on Friday, moving down 0.98%.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.35 on Friday, moving flat%.
- SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $38.70. Shares traded up 0.18%.
- Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares were up 1.05% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $76.77 for a change of up 1.05%.
- Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $42.60. Shares traded up 1.11%.
- Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares hit $16.74 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.18%.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares were up 0.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.25.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares hit a yearly high of $3.01. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $11.44. Shares traded down 0.09%.
- IES Holdings (NASDAQ: IESC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.20 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.
- Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) shares hit $1.27 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%.
- Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APLT) shares were up 1.91% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.50.
- LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.47 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
- Denmark Bancshares (OTC: DMKBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.33%.
- State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares were up 1.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.50.
- Eastgate Biotech (OTC: ETBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 2.17%.
- Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 4.74%.
- Scientific Industries (OTC: SCND) shares hit a yearly high of $9.50. The stock traded up 2.7% on the session.
- Promithian Global (OTC: PGVI) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.25 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 66.67%.
- Sienna Resources (OTC: SNNAF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.06. The stock traded down 6.69% on the session.
- Nacel Energy (OTC: NCEN) shares hit $0.0037 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 65.0%.
- Ocean Smart (OTC: OCSM) shares were down 13.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.03.
- New Guinea Gold (OTC: NGUGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 6.0%.
- Access Power (OTC: ACCR) shares were up 1233.33% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of up 1233.33%.
- Sanwire (OTC: SNWR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 1040.0%.
- WOD Retail Solutions (OTC: WODI) shares set a new yearly high of $1.06 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Embarr Downs (OTC: EMBR) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0018. The stock was up 285.71% for the day.
