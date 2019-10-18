FreightWaves Radio Preview: A Roundtable On Precision Railroading

A wide-ranging roundtable discussion on the implementation of precision railroading will highlight FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM Road Dog Trucking the weekend of Oct. 19-20.

The show will bring together two independent observers of the rail industry: John Schmitter, with the firm of KEP LLC, will be joined by longtime rail economist and writer Jim Blaze to talk about where the implementation of PSR, as it's known, has left customers and railroads. Is it a positive for both? Our roundtable will have regular co-hosts John Kingston and Tim Dooner joined by FreightWaves rail editor Joanna Marsh to bring a wide range of perspectives to the talk.

Greg Miller of FreightWaves has been watching what has been the world's craziest market the last two weeks: crude oil tankers. Prices have soared to unimaginable heights and then come crashing down. Why did it make such moves? He'll discuss that on the show.

David Faulkenberry is FreightWaves' expert on last mile/final delivery. A recent SONAR deep dive on the subject explored where that final-mile market is today. He'll discuss it on the show.

John and Tim will review the week's news and developments and talk about their various impacts.

FreightWaves Radio can be heard on SiriusXM Channel 146, Road Dog Trucking. It airs Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. Eastern time, with a replay from 9 to 11 p.m. on Saturday and again from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday. It's also available On Demand for SiriusXM subscribers.

