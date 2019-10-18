7 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 4.9% to $1.94 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 3.8% to $2.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Transocean, Inc. (NYSE: RIG) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $4.75. The market cap seems to be at $3.3 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock increased by 1.6% to $11.22.
- Schlumberger, Inc. (NYSE: SLB) shares rose 1.3% to $32.30. The market cap seems to be at $47.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 08, is at Overweight, with a price target of $50.00.
- Eni, Inc. (NYSE: E) stock rose 1.1% to $30.76.
Losers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock plummeted 5.3% to $8.71 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.4 million.
Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.