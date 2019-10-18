13 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares rose 57.9% to $2.10 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $3.5 million.
- Greenland Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLAC) shares rose 46.3% to $10.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.9 million.
- ClearSign Combustion, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLIR) stock increased by 39.0% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million.
- Kansas City Southern, Inc. (NYSE: KSU) stock rose 4.9% to $142.00. The market cap stands at $13.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 07, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $120.00.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock moved upwards by 2.2% to $4.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock increased by 2.1% to $5.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) stock moved upwards by 1.9% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock rose 1.6% to $3.90. The market cap seems to be at $6.9 million.
Losers
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) stock plummeted 1.9% to $2.09 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.7 million.
- Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) stock plummeted 1.9% to $129.57. The market cap stands at $71.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 18, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $145.00.
- CSX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSX) shares fell 1.7% to $68.60. The market cap seems to be at $55.2 billion. The most recent rating by TD Securities, on October 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $77.00.
- Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares declined 1.6% to $2.49. The market cap stands at $10.7 million.
- Scorpio Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: STNG) stock plummeted 1.1% to $35.12. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on October 17, is at Hold, with a price target of $37.00.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.