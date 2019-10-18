32 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock surged 34.1% to $1.85 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Nuvectra, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVTR) stock increased by 26.9% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZRX) stock rose 14.1% to $0.89. The market cap seems to be at $15.6 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 26, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Fluidigm, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock moved upwards by 12.5% to $4.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.3 million. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $7.00.
- Check-Cap, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares surged 8.8% to $1.74. The market cap seems to be at $15.4 million.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock surged 8.2% to $1.46. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
- Redhill Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDHL) stock rose 7.8% to $6.65.
- Endo International, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENDP) stock rose 6.8% to $5.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $715.3 million.
- Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) stock surged 5.9% to $2.71. The market cap stands at $202.4 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) stock surged 4.5% to $1.39. The market cap seems to be at $66.7 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $5.00.
- Dynavax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares rose 4.5% to $4.43. The market cap seems to be at $374.0 million. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOMX) shares rose 4.3% to $3.38. The market cap stands at $185.4 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock rose 4.1% to $0.17. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 million.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 3.8% to $3.80. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $233.3 million. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 08, is at Sell, with a price target of $3.00.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares increased by 3.7% to $0.51. The market cap seems to be at $28.3 million.
- Invitae, Inc. (NYSE: NVTA) stock rose 3.3% to $18.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares rose 3.1% to $1.65. The market cap seems to be at $284.9 million. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on September 26, is at Overweight, with a price target of $7.00.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares rose 3.0% to $37.69. The market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The most recent rating by Baird, on October 03, is at Outperform, with a price target of $39.00.
- CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock rose 2.9% to $1.40. The market cap seems to be at $223.0 million.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock rose 2.9% to $0.59. The market cap stands at $37.8 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $1.00.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) stock moved upwards by 2.5% to $4.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. According to the most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 12, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) stock rose 2.4% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 2.4% to $9.07. The market cap seems to be at $4.0 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Innate Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHA) stock surged 1.6% to $6.15.
- Aphria, Inc. (NYSE: APHA) stock surged 1.5% to $4.98. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. According to the most recent rating by CIBC, on July 26, the current rating is at Underperformer.
Losers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock decreased by 9.8% to $3.23 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock plummeted 4.4% to $1.74. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
- DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares plummeted 3.7% to $7.57.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock fell 2.7% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares plummeted 1.7% to $0.15. The market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Galapagos, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPG) shares fell 1.5% to $160.50. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 10, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.
- ProQR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock decreased by 1.3% to $6.70. The market cap stands at $238.9 million.
