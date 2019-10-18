5 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares moved upwards by 2.8% to $14.17 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $18.00.
- Future FinTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) stock moved upwards by 2.3% to $0.90. The market cap seems to be at $26.1 million.
- Weibo, Inc. (NASDAQ: WB) shares rose 1.6% to $51.08. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on October 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $59.00.
- Yandex, Inc. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock increased by 1.2% to $30.65. The market cap seems to be at $11.7 billion.
Losers
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares declined 1.1% to $45.00 during Friday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $53.5 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $59.00.
