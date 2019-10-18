27 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Attis Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATIS) shares rose 76% to $2.34 in pre-market trading after climbing 37.11% on Thursday.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares rose 19.9% to $3.67 in pre-market trading.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares rose 16% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after UBS upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares rose 12.8% to $6.76 in pre-market trading.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 9.8% to $5.73 in pre-market trading after surging 12.5% on Thursday.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares rose 9.4% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after jumping 14.63% on Thursday.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) rose 9.3% to $2.05 in pre-market trading after surging 13.33% on Thursday.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 9.2% to $6.74 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $36 million strategic investment by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals and U.S. rights to approved Travelers' diarrhea drug Aemcolo
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) rose 6.6% to $2.73 in pre-market trading after climbing 13.84% on Thursday.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 6.6% to $5.15 in pre-market trading after jumping 16.11% on Thursday.
- Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: FOMX) rose 5.3% to $3.41 in pre-market trading.
- Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRTN) rose 4.2% to $22.42 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 EPS and sales results up from last year.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) rose 3.6% to $5.47 in pre-market trading.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) rose 3.3% to $14.24 in pre-market trading after Bank of America upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced an $18 price target.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) rose 2.3% to $55.04 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q3 sales.
Losers
- Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) shares fell 29% to $25.12 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY19 earnings guidance.
- Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE: PZN) shares fell 13.7% to $7.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: NNA) shares fell 13.6% to $9.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering with no size disclosed.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 7.5% to $3.31 in pre-market trading after rising 43.20% on Thursday.
- Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) shares fell 6.7% to $57.11 in pre-market trading.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) fell 6.6% to $16.41 in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $20 to $14.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) fell 6.1% to $17.00 in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $22 to $14.
- Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) fell 5.3% to $15.00 in the pre-market trading session.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) fell 4.7% to $15.05 in pre-market trading after Credit Suisse downgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered the price target from $19 to $12.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) shares fell 4.2% to $2.30 in pre-market trading.
- Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) shares fell 4% to $63.87 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q3 results.
- DBV Technologies S.A.. NASDAQ: DBVT) shares fell 3.7% to $7.57 in pre-market trading.
