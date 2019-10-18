48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares climbed 43.2% to close at $3.58 on Thursday after the company announced the publication of a research article, "A Pan-Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Decreases Fibrosis and Tumor Development in Chronic Liver Disease Models," in the peer-reviewed Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) rose 26.9% to close at $9.20 after surging 12.24% on Wednesday.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) jumped 22% to close at $15.51 after the company announced Wednesday safety and antiviral activity of core inhibitor candidates in the treatment of chronic Hep B to be featured in a late breaking session at the AASLD.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares rose 20.2% to close at $3.75 after reporting Q3 results.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares surged 19.7% to close at $0.88 on Thursday after the company announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq periodic filing requirement.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 19% to close at $20.52 on seemingly no company-specific news. The stock has rallied approximately 52% over the past 17 trading sessions.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) climbed 17% to close at $2.89.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 16.1% to close at $4.83.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) gained 14.6% to close at $3.84 after announcing vessel acquisition.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 14.4% to close at $3.66.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) gained 13.8% to close at $2.55.
- Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX) rose 13.8% to close at $4.70.
- Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDA) gained 13.6% to close at $4.75.
- VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) rose 12.8% to close at $4.85.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 12.5% to close at $5.22 after falling 20.3% on Wednesday.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) rose 12.2% to close at $2.30.
- Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 11.9% to close at $5.25.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE: TEVA) jumped 11.8% to close at $7.77 after Gabelli & Co upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy.
- Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ: CETV) rose 10.6% to close at $4.92.
- Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares gained 10.3% to close at $8.70.
- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE: GORO) climbed 10.3% to close at $3.74.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 10.2% to close at $7.98.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) rose 10.1% to close at $56.54 following Q3 results.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 7.8% to close at $2.50.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 7.8% to close at $3.89.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 7.7% to close at $9.63.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 6.7% to close at $4.63.
- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) rose 6.2% to close at $67.49 following Q3 results.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) climbed 6% to close at $20.30 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 5.5% to close at $8.86.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) climbed 5.5% to close at $63.81 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 5.2% to close at $9.06 following Q3 results.
- United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) climbed 5.1% to close at $127.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares dipped 51.6% to close at $1.38 on Thursday after the company reported a 5.3 million share offering of common stock and warrants.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) tumbled 44.5% to close at $0.6166 after the company announced that Jeff Yurecko, the company's current Chief Financial Officer, will resign from the position effective November 1, 2019.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 31.1% to close at $6.96 after the company announced plans to discontinue development of SY-1365 intravenous CDK7 inhibitor to focus on SY-5609.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares dropped 29.5% to close at $2.10 after dropping 10.78% on Wednesday.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 19.6% to close at $0.8281 after Craig-Hallum downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) dropped 17.8% to close at $18.99.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares fell 15.6% to close at $2.32 after climbing 22.22% on Wednesday.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 12.1% to close at $1.82.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares declined 10.2% to close at $25.29.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) dropped 9.9% to close at $3.45.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 9.4% to close at $4.80 after climbing 39.47% on Wednesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dipped 8.1% to close at $2.82.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dropped 7.6% to close at $2.3200 after Imperial Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $2 per share.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 6% to close at $2.36.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 5.5% to close at $134.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
