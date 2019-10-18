Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Washington, DC at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Denver, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Denver, Colorado at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for September is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Bloomington, Minnesota at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chair Richard Clarida is set to speak in Boston, Massachusetts at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Denver, Colorado at 5:10 p.m. ET.
