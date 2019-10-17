FreightWaves LIVE Chicago: Fireside Chats Offer Deep Dives Into Future Of Transport, Logistics And Beyond

Visionaries from across the world of freight and beyond will delve into what the future holds for the movement of goods and people during 20 fireside discussions at FreightWaves LIVE Chicago on Nov. 12 and 13.

Expect deep dives from industry players to help make sense of lightning-speed changes happening in sectors including freight tech, mobility, air cargo and trade — connected to the Nov. 13 Global TradeTech Forum.

Autonomous trucking, the trade wars, tracking transparency and the Amazon effect are just a few of the topics on tap. They'll bring perspectives and insights beyond unforgettable keynote talks with executives from Transplace, Schneider and Forward Air — and what will be an unforgettable sit-down with Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker and subject of "The Wolf of Wall Street," and FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller.

FreightWaves LIVE Chicago fireside chats:

David Broering, president of NFI, discusses carrier tracking transparency with FreightWaves Chief Insight Officer Dean Croke.

Matt McLelland, innovation strategist at Covenant, talks to FreightWaves Associate Editor John Paul Hampstead.

Ruthie Amaru, chief marketplace officer of Freightos, with John Larkin, operating partner, Clarendon Group.

Alden Woodrow, CEO of Ike, will discuss how autonomous vehicles will change trucking with Bill Pescatello, founder and managing partner of Evolv Ventures.

Stephen Dedola, chief operating officer of Dedola, will look at the impact of the U.S. trade war with China with FreightWaves editor-at-large and Sirius XM host John Kingston.

Matt Silver, CEO and co-founder of Forager Logistics, and Ty Findley, vice president, Pritzker Group Venture Capital, will explore how Chicago is emerging as an important hub of freight tech.

Laura Ann Howell, chief operating officer of Reliance Partners, and Brian Aoaeh, co-founder of REFASHIOND will talk about strategic advantages of diversity.

Lidia Yan, CEO of NEXT Trucking talks mobility with FreightWaves market expert Mike Baudendistel.

Adam Robinson, vice president of marketing, Cerasis, with Jenny Xu, CEO of Carggo.

Paige Wei-Cox, senior vice president and head of digital supply chain networks, SAP, tackles making the jump from vaporware to the real thing with Jett McCandless, CEO of project44.

Matt Bernstein, CEO of HubTran, with CNBC Senior Editor Lori Ann LaRocco.

Jason Provonsha, CEO of Steam Logistics, with Henry Byers, FreightWaves international freight forwarding and maritime market expert.

Graham Parker, CEO of Kontainers, with Rachel Premack, transportation reporter at Business Insider.

Ryan Rogers, chief transformation officer of Covenant, delves into the Amazon effect with Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas.

Michelle Halkerston, president and CEO of Hassett Express, with Dean Croke, chief insight officer of FreightWaves.

Sune Stilling, head of growth, Maersk, with John Engstrom, FreightWaves chief strategy officer.

Lidia Yan, CEO of NEXT Trucking with Scott Ausland, chief operating officer of Gulf Relay, and Mike Zayonc, founder of Plug and Play Tech Center's supply chain and logistics program.

