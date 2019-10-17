DHE Electrifies Yard Trucks In Ontario Facility

Adding to the list of new entrants in the truck electrification space, Dependable Highway Express (DHE) a division of logistics provider Dependable Supply Chain Services, announced it was replacing two diesel yard trucks in its Ontario, California facility with two Orange EV battery electric trucks.

The move was the first step in fulfilling a broader plan to transform the facility into an energy-efficient, emission-free freight terminal.

Developing the clean transportation facility "will be transformative for our industry and community and wouldn't be possible without the help of our many dedicated partners," commented Troy Musgrave, Director of Process Improvement for Dependable Supply Chain Services, in an announcement.

Project Scope

Longterm, the Ontario initiative, supported by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and additional project partners, will make further investments in electric forklifts, over-the-road electric trucks, and charging infrastructure, all powered with solar energy generated onsite.

Efficiency Advantages

Kansas City-based Orange EV makes industrial fleets with heavy-duty electric vehicle solutions. Its Class 8 electric trucks, commercially deployed since 2015, are more than 400% more energy-efficient than their diesel counterparts.

At moderate use sites, replacing one diesel yard truck with Orange EV electric trucks can eliminate 80 tons of CO 2 , along with NOx, particulate matter and other criteria pollutants.

State Subsidy

DHE leveraged funds from CARB's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) to purchase the two Orange EV trucks.

Currently, HVIP funds enable Orange EV to provide discounts of up to $165,000 per T-Series electric terminal truck.

CARB is in the process of transitioning terminal trucks into its Clean Off-Road Equipment Voucher Incentive Project (CORE). Under CORE, in addition to discounts for these trucks, proposed funding will also include vouchers for charging equipment.

Electrification Momentum Grows

Last week PepsiCo announced the deployment of Tesla Semi electric trucks as part of its plan to remake the Modesto Frito-Lay facility into a zero emissions showcase.

Earlier this month Anheuser-Busch announced its participation in California's electric truck demonstration race with 21 BYD battery-electric beer delivery trucks.

Image Sourced from Pixabay