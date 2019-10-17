Wicked Winds Continue To Hammer The Northeast

Nor'easter Remains a Wind Machine

A strong Nor'easter continues to crank across the northeastern U.S. today, October 17, after "bombing out" last night over New England. This means the central atmospheric pressure of the storm dropped like a bomb – falling at least 24 millibars in 24 hours or less – producing wicked winds that toppled trees and power lines. The storm won't let up, so shippers should expect delays of ground and air freight.

SONAR Critical Events: Nor'easter impact area, October 17-18