32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 11:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares climbed 68.7% to $1.24 after the company announced it regained compliance with Nasdaq periodic filing requirement.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares jumped 66% to $4.15 after the company announced the publication of a research article, "A Pan-Cyclophilin Inhibitor, CRV431, Decreases Fibrosis and Tumor Development in Chronic Liver Disease Models," in the peer-reviewed Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) rose 41.1% to $10.23 after surging 12.24% on Wednesday.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 27% to $2.94.
  • NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 25.4% to $5.82 after falling 20.3% on Wednesday.
  • Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares rose 24.1% to $3.872 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) jumped 17% to $14.82 after the company announced Wednesday safety and antiviral activity of core inhibitor candidates in the treatment of chronic Hep B to be featured in a late breaking session at the AASLD.
  • Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 11.7% to $4.6450.
  • Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) gained 10.2% to $9.85.
  • Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) rose 10.2% to $70.01 following Q3 results.
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) climbed 10% to $21.07 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Avita Medical Limited (NASDAQ: RCEL) shares gained 9.5% to $8.64.
  • United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) climbed 8.6% to $132.08 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) gained 8.5% to $3.635 after announcing vessel acquisition.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 8.3% to $9.10.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) gained 8.3% to $4.70.
  • WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) climbed 7.4% to $65.00 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) rose 5.6% to $9.10 following Q3 results.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) rose 5.3% to $4.94.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) rose 5% to $3.79.
  • CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) rose 3.5% to $71.42 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.

Losers

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares tumbled 37.9% to $1.77 after the company reported a 5.3 million share offering of common stock and warrants.
  • Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) tumbled 36% to $0.7101 after the company announced that Jeff Yurecko, the company's current Chief Financial Officer, will resign from the position effective November 1, 2019.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) dropped 28.7% to $7.20 after the company announced plans to discontinue development of SY-1365 intravenous CDK7 inhibitor to focus on SY-5609.
  • Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 23.5% to $2.28 after dropping 10.78% on Wednesday.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 17.2% to $4.39 after climbing 39.47% on Wednesday.
  • Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares fell 12.4% to $2.41 after climbing 22.22% on Wednesday.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) dropped 8.1% to $1.9034.
  • Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) fell 7.8% to $0.9498 after Craig-Hallum downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) dropped 7% to $2.3350 after Imperial Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform and lowered the price target from $7 to $2 per share.
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) fell 6% to $133.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results. The company reaffirmed FY19 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 6% to $2.36.

