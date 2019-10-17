Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 am Thursday, 127 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Home Depot (NYSE: HD)

The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Juma Technology (OTC: JUMT) .

Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) fell 50.0%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $236.90.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.