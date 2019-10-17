Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 11:00am
Before 10 am Thursday, 127 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Home Depot (NYSE: HD)
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Juma Technology (OTC: JUMT).
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) fell 50.0%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $236.90.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.76 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.79%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $440.31. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
  • Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares were up 0.91% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $101.23 for a change of up 0.91%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $59.65 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.26%.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $112.95. The stock traded up 0.78% on the session.
  • Prologis (NYSE: PLD) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $89.44. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares hit a yearly high of $565.93. The stock traded down 0.24% on the session.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares set a new yearly high of $53.15 this morning. The stock was up 1.24% on the session.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) shares hit $113.54 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
  • AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares set a new 52-week high of $219.72 on Thursday, moving up 0.27%.
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $131.28. Shares traded up 1.16%.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $117.27. Shares traded up 0.26%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $69.70 with a daily change of up 0.48%.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock set a new 52-week high of $205.46 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.11%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $163.89. Shares traded up 2.01%.
  • Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares broke to $79.00 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.27%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $54.22 with a daily change of up 0.69%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDK) shares hit a yearly high of $110.81. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares broke to $110.51 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.
  • HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares were up 0.19% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.88.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.30 Thursday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.57.
  • Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.5%.
  • CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares hit $93.08 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.26%.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) shares hit $103.59 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.75%.
  • UDR (NYSE: UDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $49.40 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • Campbell Soup (NYSE: CPB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.04 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.7%.
  • Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) stock set a new 52-week high of $177.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.16%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares set a new 52-week high of $135.07 on Thursday, moving up 0.78%.
  • Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.10 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $38.46 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) shares hit a yearly high of $45.87. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.11 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.08%.
  • Omega Healthcare (NYSE: OHI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $43.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.25%.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $80.08.
  • Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) stock made a new 52-week high of $68.86 Thursday. The stock was up 8.54% for the day.
  • Riocan REIT (OTC: RIOCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.40 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.83%.
  • Zayo Group Holdings (NYSE: ZAYO) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.16.
  • Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) stock hit a yearly high price of $228.19. The stock was up 5.79% for the day.
  • Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $53.99. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares set a new 52-week high of $58.16 on Thursday, moving up 1.19%.
  • Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) stock hit a yearly high price of $37.89. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were up 0.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.71.
  • Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares broke to $175.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.07%.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares broke to $48.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.1%.
  • InterXion Holding (NYSE: INXN) stock set a new 52-week high of $87.27 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
  • Healthcare Trust (NYSE: HTA) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.90.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.68 on Thursday, moving up 0.17%.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.88 for a change of up 1.5%.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $117.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new yearly high of $71.16 this morning. The stock was up 1.68% on the session.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new yearly high of $88.27 this morning. The stock was up 0.6% on the session.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares hit $67.43 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares hit $46.24 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ: BHFAP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.44. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) shares broke to $23.24 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.93%.
  • Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $71.85 with a daily change of up 1.33%.
  • Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $146.27. Shares traded up 1.95%.
  • FTI Consulting (NYSE: FCN) shares hit $112.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares hit $54.94 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.89%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.15 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.62%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares broke to $101.40 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • Dream Global REIT (OTC: DUNDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.63%.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares set a new yearly high of $184.59 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $71.81 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.38%.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares hit a yearly high of $35.85. The stock traded up 1.64% on the session.
  • WNS (Holdings) (NYSE: WNS) shares hit a yearly high of $65.17. The stock traded up 7.32% on the session.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $170.00. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares hit $74.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.16%.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.39 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.
  • M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares hit $45.33 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.47%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.16 Thursday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares broke to $32.25 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.26%.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.64 on Thursday, moving up 1.43%.
  • Amkor Technology (NASDAQ: AMKR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.02 with a daily change of up 0.51%.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.59. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
  • TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.60 Thursday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.
  • LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) shares broke to $51.94 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • National Storage (NYSE: NSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $34.85. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $72.51. Shares traded up 0.5%.
  • Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.91. The stock traded up 2.07% on the session.
  • Knowles (NYSE: KN) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.06 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
  • LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) shares were up 0.65% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $87.75.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares were up 3.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.52.
  • Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.64. The stock traded up 3.23% on the session.
  • Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) shares were down 0.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.19.
  • BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares were up 2.37% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.61 for a change of up 2.37%.
  • Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares set a new yearly high of $21.82 this morning. The stock was up 0.87% on the session.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.10 Thursday. The stock was up 4.11% for the day.
  • Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares were up 1.9% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.51.
  • Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares broke to $14.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.87%.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $32.74 with a daily change of up 2.41%.
  • Central European Media (NASDAQ: CETV) shares hit $4.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.42%.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $42.18 with a daily change of down 0.43%.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.76. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • M/I Homes (NYSE: MHO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.67%.
  • Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares hit $32.63 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.85 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.67%.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $45.57 with a daily change of up 1.65%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.90. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.17 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.53%.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) shares were up 0.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.64.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.87%.
  • William Lyon Homes (NYSE: WLH) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.14 on Thursday, moving up 1.96%.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.83 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.69%.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares were up 5.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.95.
  • Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ: PACQ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.31. The stock traded up 0.39% on the session.
  • CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares set a new yearly high of $11.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.53% on the session.
  • American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.23. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.06 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.52%.
  • BRT Apartments (NYSE: BRT) shares hit a yearly high of $16.62. The stock traded up 1.91% on the session.
  • Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.22. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • MAM Software Group (NASDAQ: MAMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.12 Thursday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Urbana (OTC: UBAAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.02 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.97%.
  • Gatekeeper Systems (OTC: GKPRF) shares hit $0.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.14%.
  • AllyMe Group (OTC: WWIN) shares were up 2.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.51 for a change of up 2.67%.
  • Shoal Point Energy (OTC: SHPNF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.15 Thursday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Barrian Mining (OTC: BARRF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.18 on Thursday morning, moving up 13.92%.
  • Williamette Community (OTC: WMCB) shares were up 2.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.00.
  • Asia Carbon Industries (OTC: ACRB) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Thursday, moving up 155.56%.
  • Coretec Group (OTC: CRTG) shares hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 39.36%.
  • Happy Town Hldgs (OTC: HPTN) shares set a new yearly high of $1.15 this morning. The stock was up 10.62% on the session.
  • Tirex (OTC: TXMC) shares were down 50.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.004.
  • NAC Global Technologies (OTC: NACG) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.003 Thursday. The stock was up 275.0% for the day.
  • Juma Technology (OTC: JUMT) shares were up 143.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.0035.

