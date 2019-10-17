Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Union Pacific Sees "All-Time Best" Quarterly Operating Ratio
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
October 17, 2019 10:31am   Comments
Share:
Union Pacific Sees "All-Time Best" Quarterly Operating Ratio

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) reached a quarterly record for its operating ratio (OR) even though third-quarter profit was flat compared to the same period in 2018.

UNP's third-quarter OR was 59.5%, which is an "all-time best" quarterly operating ratio for the company and lower than the 61.7% in the third quarter of 2018. Operating ratios can be a measure of a company's profitability, with a lower percentage implying higher profitability.

Third-quarter net profit was $1.6 billion, or $2.22/diluted share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $2.15/diluted share, in the same period in 2018.

Source: Union Pacific

Operating revenues fell 7% to $5.5 billion in the third quarter amid an 8% decrease in revenue carloads. Although industrial volumes were higher, declines in agricultural products, premium and energy volumes muted overall carload growth.

Meanwhile, expenses fell 10% to $3.3 billion, compared with nearly $3.7 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

Source: Union Pacific

Performance metrics were mixed in the third quarter. While freight car velocity rose 10% to 213 daily miles per car, average train speed fell 1% to 23.7 miles per hour. But average terminal dwell time, which is the amount of time a train spends at a terminal, fell 20% to 23.4 hours.

UNP leadership conducted an earnings call that started at 8:45 am EDT.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Freight Freightwaves Logistics Railroads Industry Supply Chain union pacificNews General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (UNP)

Union Pacific Trades Lower On Q3 Earnings Miss
10 Stocks To Watch For October 17, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For October 17, 2019
Goldman Sachs Cuts 2020 Transports Earnings Estimates On Industrial Weakness
Earnings, Econ Numbers And The Beige Book Pepper The Second Round of The WeTrader Competition
Can Precision Scheduled Railroading Save The Railroads' Third-Quarter Profits?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Ford Launches North American Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Lufthansa Strike Still Scheduled