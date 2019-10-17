3 Utilities Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- National Grid, Inc. (NYSE: NGG) stock increased by 1.7% to $58.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on October 17, the current rating is at Outperform.
- PG&E, Inc. (NYSE: PCG) shares moved upwards by 0.8% to $7.94. The market cap stands at $5.2 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on October 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares decreased by 0.9% to $0.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $60.0 million.
