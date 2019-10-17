10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 6.4% to $2.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock increased by 5.9% to $7.68. The market cap stands at $2.4 million.
- Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock surged 3.6% to $1.45. The market cap seems to be at $33.2 million.
- Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock increased by 2.7% to $10.99.
- Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $1.90. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
- TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $23.47. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 1.7% to $37.83. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
- Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares rose 1.0% to $51.60.
Losers
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.3 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on October 17, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.00.
- Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares declined 1.9% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.8 million.
