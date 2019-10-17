Market Overview

10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 8:07am   Comments
Gainers

  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock rose 6.4% to $2.50 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $390.7 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 11, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) stock increased by 5.9% to $7.68. The market cap stands at $2.4 million.
  • Taronis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNX) stock surged 3.6% to $1.45. The market cap seems to be at $33.2 million.
  • Euronav, Inc. (NYSE: EURN) stock increased by 2.7% to $10.99.
  • Seadrill, Inc. (NYSE: SDRL) shares moved upwards by 2.7% to $1.90. The market cap stands at $213.0 million. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on August 13, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • TechnipFMC, Inc. (NYSE: FTI) stock moved upwards by 1.8% to $23.47. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on October 11, is at Overweight, with a price target of $33.00.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) shares surged 1.7% to $37.83. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
  • Total, Inc. (NYSE: TOT) shares rose 1.0% to $51.60.

 

Losers

  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) shares decreased by 3.6% to $2.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.3 million. The most recent rating by Imperial Capital, on October 17, is at Underperform, with a price target of $2.00.
  • Denbury Resources, Inc. (NYSE: DNR) shares declined 1.9% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $558.8 million.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

