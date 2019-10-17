4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Nordic American Tankers, Inc. (NYSE: NAT) shares rose 5.1% to $4.20 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $306.6 million. The most recent rating by BTIG, on October 08, is at Buy, with a price target of $4.00.
- Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) stock moved upwards by 0.8% to $10.65. The market cap seems to be at $1.7 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
- General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares rose 0.6% to $8.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.0 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 05, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $10.00.
Losers
- Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares fell 2.5% to $5.82 during Thursday's pre-market session.
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.