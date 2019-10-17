Market Overview

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 7:46am   Comments
Gainers

  • Future FinTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares rose 116.3% to $1.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $26.1 million.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L M, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERIC) stock surged 7.4% to $9.25. According to the most recent rating by DZ Bank, on September 20, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares rose 3.9% to $5.29. According to the most recent rating by Charter Equity, on July 26, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor, Inc. (NYSE: TSM) stock rose 1.8% to $51.05. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on September 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $55.00.
  • STMicroelectronics, Inc. (NYSE: STM) shares moved upwards by 1.5% to $21.60. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on August 09, is at Buy, with a price target of $19.20.
  • Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) stock moved upwards by 1.3% to $13.84. The market cap seems to be at $23.5 billion. According to the most recent rating by Arete, on October 15, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares increased by 1.2% to $31.19. The market cap seems to be at $32.5 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 19, is at Neutral, with a price target of $33.00.
  • NVIDIA, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $196.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.0 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on October 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $250.00.

 

Losers

  • IBM, Inc. (NYSE: IBM) stock declined 4.6% to $135.51 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $128.8 billion. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on August 06, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $147.00.

