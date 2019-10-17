Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

14 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2019 7:42am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares increased by 86.0% to $4.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 million.
  • Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 16.7% to $9.80. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
  • Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares surged 11.8% to $1.10. The market cap seems to be at $28.0 million.
  • Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares rose 8.3% to $27.07. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $41.00.
  • Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock rose 4.7% to $20.65. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock rose 2.2% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $4.2 million.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 1.9% to $7.07. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 17, the current rating is at Buy.
  • Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $28.04. The market cap seems to be at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
  • Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock surged 1.7% to $20.93. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
  • Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock increased by 1.5% to $53.08. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
  • Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $46.19. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 23, the current rating is at Buy.

 

 

Losers

  • Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock declined 21.8% to $2.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock decreased by 13.2% to $4.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 1.0% to $2.05. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CGC + BNGO)

26 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
One Year Later: How Every Major Cannabis Stock Has Performed Since Canadian Legalization
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From October 16, 2019
Is Cannabis The Liquor Industry's Worst Nightmare?
Canopy Growth Sells Stake In AusCann For $6.3M
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

9 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Panel Backs Shionogi's Antibiotic, Hepion Surges On Data Publication, Innate Pharma IPO