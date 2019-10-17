14 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) shares increased by 86.0% to $4.65 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $9.3 million.
- Cronos Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 16.7% to $9.80. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on August 13, is at Overweight, with a price target of $18.00.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares surged 11.8% to $1.10. The market cap seems to be at $28.0 million.
- Zealand Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares rose 8.3% to $27.07. The most recent rating by Goldman Sachs, on October 15, is at Buy, with a price target of $41.00.
- Canopy Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CGC) stock rose 4.7% to $20.65. The market cap seems to be at $11.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Seaport Global, on October 14, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock rose 2.2% to $0.18. The market cap stands at $4.2 million.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares surged 1.9% to $7.07. According to the most recent rating by Gabelli & Co., on October 17, the current rating is at Buy.
- Qiagen, Inc. (NYSE: QGEN) shares moved upwards by 1.8% to $28.04. The market cap seems to be at $7.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Kepler Cheuvreux, on October 09, the current rating is at Reduce.
- Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock surged 1.7% to $20.93. The most recent rating by HC Wainwright & Co., on October 16, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.
- Novo Nordisk, Inc. (NYSE: NVO) stock increased by 1.5% to $53.08. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on October 07, is at Overweight, with a price target of $14.00.
- Sanofi, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNY) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $46.19. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on September 23, the current rating is at Buy.
Losers
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) stock declined 21.8% to $2.23 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) stock decreased by 13.2% to $4.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares fell 1.0% to $2.05. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
