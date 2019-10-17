Market Overview

Ford Launches North American Electric Vehicle Charging Network
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2019 10:36am   Comments
Ford Launches North American Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is offering its all-electric vehicle customers in North America a public charging network with more than 12,000 locations, the automaker said Thursday. 

Ford is collaborating with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on installation services in the U.S. 

The public EV charging network has over 35,000 plugs, more than any other automaker's network, according to Dearborn. 

New Ford EVs, including a Mustang-inspired SUV set to debut next year, will come with a Ford Mobile Charger that works with both 120- and 240-volt outlets. 

A Ford Connected Charge Station can fully charge a vehicle overnight while the owner sleeps, Ford said.

“The fact that most of our customers will plug in at home is a key advantage to an all-electric vehicle,” Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development at Ford, said in a statement. 

“We will deliver a charging experience that is hassle-free whether you’re at home or on-the-go.”

Ford shares were trading 0.61% higher at $9.12 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $7.41.

Photo courtesy of Ford. 

Posted-In: automotive electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

