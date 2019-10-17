Ford Launches North American Electric Vehicle Charging Network

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is offering its all-electric vehicle customers in North America a public charging network with more than 12,000 locations, the automaker said Thursday.

Ford is collaborating with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on installation services in the U.S.

The public EV charging network has over 35,000 plugs, more than any other automaker's network, according to Dearborn.

New Ford EVs, including a Mustang-inspired SUV set to debut next year, will come with a Ford Mobile Charger that works with both 120- and 240-volt outlets.

A Ford Connected Charge Station can fully charge a vehicle overnight while the owner sleeps, Ford said.

“The fact that most of our customers will plug in at home is a key advantage to an all-electric vehicle,” Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development at Ford, said in a statement.

“We will deliver a charging experience that is hassle-free whether you’re at home or on-the-go.”

