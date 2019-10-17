54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares jumped 72% to close at $6.28 on Wednesday after Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) reported the purchase of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a $930 million deal.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares surged 39.5% to close at $5.30 on Wednesday after surging 16.21% on Tuesday.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) jumped 36.7% to close at $12.72. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 25.7% to close at $4.99.
- Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) rose 24.1% to close at $5.20.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) gained 22.2% to close at $2.75.
- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIFE) climbed 21.5% to close at $3.79.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 19.2% to close at $4.16.
- Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX) gained 17.1% to close at $13.39.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) jumped 15.4% to close at $2.48.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) rose 13.3% to close at $2.31.
- ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ: CDXC) gained 12.3% to close at $3.39.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 12.1% to close at $2.51.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) climbed 12% to close at $3.07.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) gained 11.7% to close at $124.41 after Apollo reportedly offered to acquire the company for $5 billion.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 10.7% to close at $12.00.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) rose 10.6% to close at $4.60.
- Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) gained 10.1% to close at $2.84.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) climbed 8.4% to close at $3.74.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 8.3% to close at $2.74.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) gained 6.9% to close at $6.03 after the company completed successful CMC interaction with the FDA.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 6.8% to close at $6.89. Shares of opioid-associated drug distributors are trading higher after it was reported McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health are in talks to settle opioid litigation for $18 billion.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 6.8% to close at $2.35.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 6.8% to close at $7.24 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 35% over the past month.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) climbed 6.6% to close at $3.08.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) rose 6.5% to close at $20.08.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 6.3% to close at $15.30 despite no company-specific news. The could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 13% over the past month.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 6.2% to close at $4.96.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 6.1% to close at $1.56 after Moshe Arkin 13D showed 8.02% stake in the company.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) climbed 5% to close at $0.25 after the company won a US Patent for its superconducting magnet applications.
Losers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares dipped 24.1% to close at $7.25 on Wednesday despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 53% over the past 2 days.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares fell 21% to close at $3.83 after climbing 63.85% on Tuesday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 20.3% to close at $4.64 after dropping 35.33% on Tuesday.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) dropped 17.7% to close at $1.77.
- American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) fell 12.6% to close at $13.39 after the company reported weak preliminary sales for the third quarter.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) declined 11.8% to close at $23.10.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares dropped 11.3% to close at $160.46 following the company's Tuesday analyst day. Bernstein said the company's focus on innovation and R&D spending is a long-term positive but could pressure margins near term. Other firms lowered their price targets.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares declined 11.2% to close at $2.54.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) fell 10.8% to close at $2.98.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 10.5% to close at $4.86. Shares of several software companies are trading lower after Morgan Stanley issued a bearish stance on the sector as they "still see risk in high multiple names." CIO survey growth expectations are also decelerating.
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) fell 10.2% to close at $2.4350.
- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) dropped 10.2% to close at $45.19.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares declined 10% to close at $121.47.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) shares fell 9.5% to close at $12.65.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) dropped 9.3% to close at $140.31.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 8.5% to close at $4.30.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) dipped 8.2% to close at $68.12.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 8.1% to close at $103.17.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) dropped 8.1% to close at $43.90.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) fell 7.5% to close at $36.30. Natera reported launch of $175 million common stock offering.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares fell 7.2% to close at $254.60 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from overweight to equal weight.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) dipped 5.7% to close at $10.46.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 5.5% to close at $2.51. Stephens & Co. downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dropped 4.5% to close at $23.64 after Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its price target on the stock.
