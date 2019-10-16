44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 139.1% to $9.08 after surging 16.21% on Tuesday.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares climbed 69.2% to $6.18 after Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) reported the purchase of Achillion Pharmaceuticals in a $930 million deal.
- Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) surged 55.6% to $3.50.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) gained 27.3% to $4.25.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) gained 26% to $5.00.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) climbed 24.2% to $11.55. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences with a Buy rating and a $20 price target.
- Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) rose 23.2% to $4.30.
- CorMedix, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) gained 17.2% to $6.61 after the company completed successful CMC interaction with the FDA.
- Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 14.9% to $2.39. Armistice Capital reported an 8.5% passive stake in Mallinckrodt as of October 2.
- Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) gained 14.7% to $127.71 after Apollo reportedly offered to acquire the company for $5 billion.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 11.8% to $2.8299.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) gained 11.1% to $5.19.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) climbed 10.6% to $2.60.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) climbed 11.3% to $0.2649 after the company won a US Patent for its superconducting magnet applications.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) rose 9.7% to $2.2375.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) climbed 9% to $3.76.
- Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) rose 8.5% to $7.00. Shares of opioid-associated drug distributors are trading higher after it was reported McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health are in talks to settle opioid litigation for $18 billion.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) climbed 8.4% to $3.1333.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) rose 8.1% to $20.38.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) gained 8% to $2.3750.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 6.9% to $7.25 despite no company-specific news. This could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 35% over the past month.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 6.2% to $15.28 despite no company-specific news. The could potentially be a rebound after the stock dropped approximately 13% over the past month.
- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) gained 6.1% to $1.56 after Moshe Arkin 13D showed 8.02% stake in the company.
Losers
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) shares dropped 23.1% to $7.34 despite no company-specific news. The stock has dropped approximately 53% over the past 2 days.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares fell 14.4% to $4.9799 after dropping 35.33% on Tuesday.
- American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE: AVD) fell 12.7% to $13.38 after the company reported weak preliminary sales for the third quarter.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares fell 12.4% to $4.2466 after climbing 63.85% on Tuesday.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares declined 12.4% to $2.5050.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares dropped 11.7% to $159.74 following the company's Tuesday analyst day. Bernstein said the company's focus on innovation and R&D spending is a long-term positive but could pressure margins near term. Other firms lowered their price targets.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) fell 10% to $35.28. Natera reported launch of $175 million common stock offering.
- Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE: JP) dropped 9.8% to $1.94.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) shares declined 9% to $122.73.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) dropped 8.6% to $141.45.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) dipped 8.3% to $10.17.
- Aphria Inc. (NYSE: APHA) fell 8.3% to $4.98. Shares of several software companies are trading lower after Morgan Stanley issued a bearish stance on the sector as they "still see risk in high multiple names." CIO survey growth expectations are also decelerating.
- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) fell 7.9% to $103.42.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) dipped 7.8% to $68.43.
- Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) dropped 7.7% to $4.34.
- ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) shares fell 7.6% to $253.50 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the company's stock from overweight to equal weight.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) dropped 7.6% to $22.85 after Morgan Stanley reportedly lowered its price target on the stock.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) fell 7.3% to $2.55 after surging 12.24% on Tuesday.
- Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) dropped 6.9% to $44.48.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 5.7% to $2.5050. Stephens & Co. downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $6 to $4.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares fell 3.6% to $269.29 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral.
