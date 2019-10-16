Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, 56 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) .

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Cygnus Oil & Gas (OTC: CYNS).

. Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN) saw the sharpest decline, as it traded 1.15% after setting a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:



During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares hit a yearly high of $435.69. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

Deere (NYSE: DE) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $289.74. Shares traded up 1.03%.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares were down 0.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $116.66 for a change of down 0.13%.

Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares set a new yearly high of $59.99 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares broke to $47.69 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.14%.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $134.79.

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) stock made a new 52-week high of $116.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.65% for the day.

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.13 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares broke to $37.45 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.94%.

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares were down 0.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.89 for a change of down 0.09%.

Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $115.85. The stock traded up 1.22% on the session.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares broke to $70.61 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.74%.

Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares were down 0.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.53.

Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.49 on Wednesday, moving up 0.62%.

Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) shares hit a yearly high of $123.74. The stock traded up 12.96% on the session.

Valley National (NASDAQ: VLY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.37 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit $100.03 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares broke to $71.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.13%.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.06%.

Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.97. The stock was up 1.4% for the day.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.48 on Wednesday, moving up 1.42%.

M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE: MDC) shares hit a yearly high of $44.56. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares hit a yearly high of $22.00. The stock traded up 3.41% on the session.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.79 on Wednesday, moving up 0.01%.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) shares were up 0.92% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.21 for a change of up 0.92%.

Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.01%.

Installed Building Prods (NYSE: IBP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.29. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares hit a yearly high of $26.97. The stock traded up 5.05% on the session.

Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.46 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.94%.

Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.23 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.71%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) shares set a new yearly high of $14.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.88. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $30.54. Shares traded up 0.1%.

Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) shares hit $31.36 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.68%.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.55 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.87 on Wednesday, moving up 6.1%.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE: CTT) shares set a new yearly high of $10.83 this morning. The stock was up 0.63% on the session.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 71.51%.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares were down 1.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.89.

Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.52 with a daily change of down 0.1%.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.08 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.34%.

Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) shares broke to $21.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.92%.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE: ASC) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.12% for the day.

Thomasville Bancshares (OTC: THVB) shares set a new yearly high of $46.27 this morning. The stock was up 9.8% on the session.

PureBase (OTC: PUBC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.55. The stock traded up 10.0% on the session.

HighGold Mining (OTC: HGGOF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.88 with a daily change of up 5.7%.

FNDS3000 (OTC: FDTC) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.0044 on Wednesday, moving up 46.67%.

Temir (OTC: TMRR) shares broke to $7.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 33.33%.

Velocity Energy (OTC: VCYE) shares were up 140.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.03 for a change of up 140.8%.

Ocean Smart (OTC: OCSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 17.5%.

SpectrumDNA (OTC: SPXA) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.0049 on Wednesday, moving up 32.43%.

Alliance Recovery (OTC: ARVY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.06 on Wednesday morning, moving up 36.36%.

Cygnus Oil & Gas (OTC: CYNS) shares were up 87.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.002 for a change of up 87.5%.

