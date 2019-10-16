Market Overview

17 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2019 7:57am   Comments
Gainers

  • Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares moved upwards by 114.5% to $8.15 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $2.6 million. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on July 24, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) shares rose 84.4% to $6.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $503.5 million.
  • Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) stock increased by 50.0% to $1.62. The market cap seems to be at $6.5 million.
  • Trinity Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares moved upwards by 22.4% to $1.20. The market cap seems to be at $28.8 million.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) stock rose 17.0% to $1.79. The market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • Mallinckrodt, Inc. (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 5.8% to $2.20. The market cap seems to be at $202.4 million. The most recent rating by Stifel, on September 09, is at Hold, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Indus, Inc. (NYSE: TEVA) shares rose 3.5% to $7.20. The most recent rating by Wells Fargo, on September 30, is at Market Perform, with a price target of $8.00.
  • DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares moved upwards by 2.9% to $7.85.
  • Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (NYSE: ACB) stock increased by 1.1% to $3.79. The market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The most recent rating by MKM Partners, on September 20, is at Sell, with a price target of $5.00.
  • Johnson & Johnson, Inc. (NYSE: JNJ) stock rose 1.1% to $134.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $347.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Atlantic Equities, on October 16, the current rating is at Neutral.

 

Losers

  • Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) stock plummeted 18.4% to $0.30 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.2 million.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares declined 11.3% to $18.53. The market cap stands at $821.1 million.
  • ProQR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRQR) stock declined 11.2% to $5.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $238.9 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares declined 5.5% to $2.60. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
  • Principia Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) shares declined 5.4% to $28.30. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $740.9 million.
  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: ABT) stock decreased by 2.5% to $80.00. The market cap stands at $145.7 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on October 14, is at Outperform, with a price target of $90.00.
  • Eli Lilly, Inc. (NYSE: LLY) stock fell 1.6% to $108.00. The market cap seems to be at $109.3 billion. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on September 10, is at Neutral, with a price target of $120.00.

